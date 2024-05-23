North Texas Food Bank’s Taste of the Cowboys Fundraiser Set for June 7

All proceeds are dedicated to supporting children facing hunger in North Texas.

Dallas, TX, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), along with the Dallas Cowboys, is set to host the 20th Annual Taste of the Cowboys fundraiser, presented by Ashley, on June 7, 2024, at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. This event raises funds to support North Texas children facing hunger.

Attendees can anticipate an unforgettable evening filled with live entertainment by country music star John Michael Montgomery, renowned for his chart-topping hits including “I Love the Way You Love Me,” “Be My Baby Tonight” and “I Swear.” On his farewell tour after a 30-year career, Montgomery has multiple Country Music Association awards. He was nominated for a Grammy for Best Male Country Vocal Performance, along with his seven Billboard chart-topping hits. His final tour includes a limited number of shows, but Taste of the Cowboys attendees will have the chance to see the legend perform.

Additionally, guests will indulge in gourmet delights from around 20 beloved DFW restaurants, curated by Taste of the Cowboys Founding Chef Kent Rathbun. Restaurants include BIRD Bakery, Calabrese Southlake, Dee Lincoln Prime, Empire Baking Co and Mozzarella Co, Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ, Hattie B's, La Duni, Legends at AT&T Stadium, Legends at Cowboys Club, Legends at The Star in Frisco, Legends at Toyota Stadium, Lovers Seafood, The Mexican, Neighborhood Services, Off the Bone Barbeque, Rathbun’s Curbside BBQ, Salum Restaurant, Shinsei, and Texas de Brazil.

"The Dallas Cowboys' steadfast dedication to nourishing the community knows no bounds,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “For two decades, they've championed the cause, ensuring children, adults, and seniors have nutritious food to thrive by providing nearly 16 million meals. Their unwavering support is a beacon of hope when more children than ever face hunger. We are so grateful for the generous and critical support the Cowboys provide, bringing us closer to our hunger-free, healthy North Texas goal.”

All Taste of the Cowboys proceeds provide critical funds to support the North Texas Food Bank’s Nourish the Future programs that target child hunger. In North Texas, 287,000 children do not know where their next meal is coming from, giving the NTFB service area the fourth-highest level of food-insecure children in the country. NTFB provided children facing hunger access to more than 50.2 million nutritious meals through programs and partnerships last fiscal year. During the 2022-2023 school year, the NTFB Child Programs specifically served over 1.8 million meals through the School Pantry Program and almost 730,000 meals through the Food 4 Kids backpack program. The program operates in more than 300 schools, serving up to 11,000 chronically hungry children weekly.

"For two decades, the Dallas Cowboys organization has been a steadfast advocate for the mission of the North Texas Food Bank, dedicated to combating childhood hunger," remarked Charlotte Jones, Cowboys Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer. "Through our partnership, we aim to ensure children receive nourishing meals vital for their growth and success, both academically and personally. The Annual Taste of the Cowboys event, a lively celebration, provided 1.5 million meals to hungry children last year. We invite you to support the North Texas Food Bank on June 7 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco."

Cunningham added that NTFB is grateful to all the sponsors who make this event possible. “The support of sponsors such as Ashley, KPMG, Tom Thumb/Albertsons Foundation, Arcosa, Pollock, Ashford, Akin Gump, Alphagraphics, HungerMitao, Nihao, SinHambre and Nakayoshi plays a crucial role in advancing the mission of the North Texas Food Bank, bridging the hunger gap in the region and ensuring access to nutritious food for children in need,” continued Cunningham.

Tables and individual tickets for the Taste of the Cowboys can be purchased at www.ntfb.org/cowboys, starting at $1,500 and $200, respectively. Join in this meaningful endeavor to make a difference in the lives of North Texas children facing hunger.

About the North Texas Food Bank:

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked non-profit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a network of about 500 Partner Agencies and organizations across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries.

In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to more than 144 million nutritious meals or nearly 400,000 meals a day, a 5% percent increase over the prior year. The North Texas Food Bank is designated a 4-Star Exceptional organization by Charity Navigator based on its governance, integrity and financial stability, and is ranked 89th on Forbes 2023 Top 100 Charities in America. NTFB is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization. For more information, www.ntfb.org.

About The Star:

The Star is the 91-acre campus of the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and training facility in Frisco, Texas. Developed as a first-of-its-kind partnership between the City of Frisco, Frisco ISD and the Dallas Cowboys, The Star features Ford Center, a 12,000-seat stadium that hosts Frisco ISD football games, concerts and other events; Cowboys Fit, a 60,000 square-foot gym developed in partnership with leading fitness developer, Mark Mastrov; Cowboys Club, a members-only club where the country club meets the NFL; the Omni Frisco Hotel, a 16-floor, 300-room luxury hotel; Baylor Scott & White Sports Therapy & Research at The Star, a 300,000 square-foot center of excellence for sports medicine; Twelve Cowboys Way, a 17-story, luxury residential tower in partnership between Pro Football Hall-of-Fame Quarterback #12 Roger Staubach, and Dallas-based developer and former Dallas Cowboys center, Robert Shaw; Formation, a dynamic coworking experience offering a collaborative work environment of open workspace, dedicated desks and private offices; as well as a variety of shopping, dining and nightlife options throughout The Star District. For more information on The Star, visit www.TheStarInFrisco.com.

