Coherus Management to Present at the TD Cowen 5th Annual Oncology Innovation Virtual Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (Coherus, Nasdaq: CHRS) today announced that senior management will present at the upcoming TD Cowen 5th Annual Oncology Innovation Virtual Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time / 9:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time. The presentation will be accessible via Webcast through a link on the Investor Events and Presentations section of the Coherus website: https://investors.coherus.com/events-presentations. This webcast will be available for replay until June 26, 2024.



Coherus Contact Information:

For Investors:

Jami Taylor

Head of Investor Relations

IR@coherus.com