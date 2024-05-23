Netstock Names Steve Shin as Company’s First Chief Operating Officer

Establishment of COO role represents new era for supply chain leader, with Shin strengthening company’s global operations in rapidly growing market.

BOSTON, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netstock , a leading provider of predictive supply chain planning software for small- and medium-sized businesses, today announced the promotion of Steve Shin to Chief Operating Officer. Previously serving as Netstock’s Executive Vice President of Operations and Customer Success, Shin brings over a decade of experience working with international brands, Fortune 500 companies and startups to optimize business operations. He will serve as Netstock’s first COO and report directly to Chief Executive Officer Ara Ohanian.



“As companies grow, a COO plays a crucial role in streamlining operations and driving efficiency,” said Ohanian. “Steve’s exceptional leadership and dedication has played an instrumental role in driving operational excellence and achievement of Netstock’s strategic goals. Naming him as our first COO represents not only our continued momentum as the proven mid market leader in supply and demand planning, but confidence in Steve to further deliver continued growth and value to our customers.”

Shin began his career at Sapient, solving complex problems for Fortune 500 companies and building solutions for businesses across manufacturing, retail and finance that eliminated inefficiencies and implemented smarter, scalable solutions. Over his career, Shin established roots in Hollywood, working for some of the film industry’s largest brands in leadership roles across production and marketing. He also served as Chief Operating Officer at GIPHY Studios (acquired by Meta), Chief Operating Officer of Gamechanger Films and Chief Executive Officer at Numatic Ventures, a digital consultancy and development agency. Alongside his role at Netstock, Shin is invested in the global startup space, serving as an investor at North Coast Ventures and a mentor to founders at JumpStart, a venture development organization providing capital, services and connections to entrepreneurs.

As EVP of Operations and Customer Success at Netstock, Shin oversaw customer success and focused on streamlining efficiency in the customer onboarding process in all regions — including North America, EMEA, and Australia. As COO, Shin will widen that lens to take a company-wide view, empowering Netstock’s teams, including CS, Global Operations, Information Systems and Data Analysis, to become even more fast-paced and highly efficient than ever before.

“Upon joining Netstock, I quickly realized its prominence in the inventory management industry is due not only to its product suite, but to its people,” said Shin. “I’ve spent many years of my career launching and working with startups, and I always admire the agility of smaller, earlier stage companies — my top priority is bringing that vision, energy and velocity to Netstock and evolving the company with a servant leader mindset.”

Shin’s promotion to the newly-created role of COO is the latest in a series of momentum-building steps for the supply chain planning company. In April, Netstock launched Excess Redistribution , an innovative new feature within Predictor Inventory Advisor (Predictor IA) that empowers businesses to instantly identify and redistribute excess inventory. To read more about Netstock’s latest happenings, click here.

