Canadian Large Cap Leaders Split Corp. Declares Distribution

TORONTO, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NPS) – Canadian Large Cap Leaders Split Corp. (the “Company”) announces distribution payable on June 14, 2024, to Class A Shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2024.



Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share Class A Shares NPS 0.12500

The Company offers distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) for Class A Shareholders which provides Class A Shareholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Class A shareholders can enroll in a DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

About Ninepoint Partners

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $7 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint, please visit www.ninepoint.com or contact us at 416-362-7172 or 1-888-362-7172 or invest@ninepoint.com.

Sales Inquiries:

Ninepoint Partners LP

Neil Ross

416-945-6227

nross@ninepoint.com