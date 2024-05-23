Code42 Announces Technology Partnership with Mimecast to Enhance Visibility into Insider Threats

Integration with Mimecast allows for improved detection of risky user activities and data leaks across email, web, cloud, and endpoint

MINNEAPOLIS, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Code42 Software, Inc., the leader in data loss and insider threat protection, today announced that it has partnered with Mimecast, a global cybersecurity company, to release Mimecast for Incydr Flows. The integrated solution helps to protect organizations from data leaks and theft by giving users visibility into risky user activities across email, web, cloud, and more – while also providing the controls needed to quickly stop and remediate exfiltration events.



“Email is one of the top vectors insiders use to exfiltrate data,” said Joe Payne, President and CEO of Code42. “This integration with Mimecast allows our joint customers to better manage the risks associated with email exfiltration. It’s another example of how we’re simplifying the job of a security professional, while not disrupting the productivity of the end users that security supports.”

“Our technology partnership with Code42 comes at a critical time amid the ongoing adoption of hybrid work models and AI technologies that have put businesses in a constant state of data loss risk,” said Jules Martin, Vice President of Technology Alliances at Mimecast. “Through this integration, Code42 and Mimecast help joint customers to quickly detect and respond to threats, while allowing them essential visibility to work protected.”

Leveraging the data loss and threat protection capabilities of the Code42 Incydr solution together with Mimecast’s collaboration security tools, users gain comprehensive visibility across enterprise exfiltration methods. Mimecast for Incydr Flows enables organizations to use a single source to dynamically monitor and respond to risk-based events across email and cloud and to proactively prevent high-risk users from leaking data via email. When insider-driven events do occur, teams can quickly triage incidents without the need for complex correlation. Joint customers benefit from key features including:

User Group Detection & Management: Using information from Mimecast Profile Groups, security teams can add, remove, and manage users in Incydr Watchlists (e.g. high-risk users, repeat offenders) based on alert types, offering a single source to monitor and respond to risk-based events across email and cloud. Similarly, Incydr Watchlists can be used to modify Mimecast Profile Groups.

Using information from Mimecast Profile Groups, security teams can add, remove, and manage users in Incydr Watchlists (e.g. high-risk users, repeat offenders) based on alert types, offering a single source to monitor and respond to risk-based events across email and cloud. Similarly, Incydr Watchlists can be used to modify Mimecast Profile Groups. Exfiltration Detection: Seamlessly manage high-risk users and gain visibility into email, endpoint, and cloud exfiltration events to quickly triage incidents without the need for complex correlation.

Seamlessly manage high-risk users and gain visibility into email, endpoint, and cloud exfiltration events to quickly triage incidents without the need for complex correlation. Full Range Response Controls: Leveraging the full range of Mimecast and Incydr response controls, security teams can proactively deploy preventative and corrective action against detected activities, including email events relating to high-risk users and adjusting monitoring based on email and untrusted file activities.



Mimecast for Incydr Flows is available now.

Mimecast: Work Protected™

Since 2003, Mimecast has stopped bad things from happening to good organizations by enabling them to Work Protected. We empower more than 42,000 customers to help mitigate risk and manage complexities across a threat landscape driven by malicious cyberattacks, human error, and technology fallibility. Our advanced solutions provide the proactive threat detection, brand protection, awareness training, and data retention capabilities that evolving workplaces need today. Mimecast solutions are designed to transform email and collaboration security into the eyes and ears of organizations worldwide.

About Code42

Code42 is the leader in data loss and insider threat protection. Native to the cloud, Code42® Incydr™ data protection rapidly detects data exposure, loss, leak, and theft and speeds incident response – all without lengthy deployments, complex policy management, or disrupting employee productivity. The solution offers a complete range of response solutions, including automated microlearning modules for accidental non-malicious risk, case management for efficient investigation collaboration, and automated blocking for the highest-risk use cases. Code42’s IRM Program Launchpad helps organizations get up and running quickly to ensure success and return on investment.

With Code42, security professionals can protect corporate data and reduce data loss from insiders while fostering an open and collaborative culture for employees. Innovative organizations, including the fastest-growing security companies, rely on Code42 to safeguard their ideas. Code42’s data protection solution is FEDRAMP-authorized and can be configured for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, and other compliance frameworks. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity, NewView Capital, and Split Rock Partners. Code42 has played a defining role in developing a vision and requirements for the IRM category and is a founding member of the Insider Risk Community.

The Company has several offices across the United States, and its clients include the most recognizable security, technology, manufacturing, and life sciences organizations, such as CrowdStrike, Okta, Lyft, BAYADA Home Health Care, Rakuten, Sumo Logic, MacDonald-Miller, MACOM, Ping Identity, Shape Technologies, and Snowflake.

© 2024 Code42 Software, Inc. All rights reserved. Code42 and Incydr are trademarks or registered trademarks of Code42 Software, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Code42 and Mimecast.

