RevSure Joins the LinkedIn Marketing Partner Program as a Certified Marketing Attribution Solution

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevSure , a leading Full-funnel Attribution Solution for B2B Marketing teams, has announced integration with LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, and the solution is now part of the LinkedIn Marketing Partner Program . This native integration of RevSure with LinkedIn, the World’s largest professional network, will capture all interaction signals from LinkedIn campaigns directly into the RevSure dashboard. As a result, users gain unparalleled, AI-enhanced visibility into campaign performance throughout the lead journey.

This integration enables marketers to uncover the most effective tactics, analyze how every ad impression and click impacts the pipeline and accurately measure the ROI of every LinkedIn campaign.

"RevSure is committed to enabling high-growth marketing teams with the crucial insights needed to confidently scale and prove the ROI of their marketing efforts within the pipeline. As a new LinkedIn Marketing Solutions Partner, we are excited about the opportunities this integration brings to our customers to build efficient marketing campaigns on LinkedIn," commented Deepinder Singh Dhingra, CEO & Founder of RevSure .

RevSure's integration with LinkedIn provides powerful benefits, including comprehensive insights into campaign performance and detailed full-funnel attribution from visitor to opportunity. Marketers can identify effective tactics, make informed campaign reallocation decisions, and receive real-time optimizations to maximize effectiveness.

RevSure enables detailed tracking and visualization of campaign influence at both aggregate and individual levels, offering "next-best touch" recommendations and a deep dive into influenced metrics across the marketing funnel. Not only does this integration enhance the ability to visualize and assess campaign success, but it also supports strategic decision-making for improved marketing outcomes.

RevSure is the only full-funnel attribution solution that empowers B2B marketing teams to drive success, and becoming a part of LinkedIn's certified partner program is a significant milestone in our mission. Learn more about RevSure's integration with LinkedIn.

About RevSure

RevSure is the only Full Funnel Attribution Solution that enables modern B2B demand generation teams to 3X their pipeline and confidently prove marketing ROI. Unlike legacy attribution solutions, RevSure combines full-funnel attribution with predictive intelligence and active recommendations, giving high-growth marketing teams the information they need to be more effective at every stage of the lead journey. RevSure.AI’s investors include Neotribe Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Operator Collective, and several angel investors.

For more information about RevSure visit www.revsure.ai or send an email to sales@revsure.ai .

