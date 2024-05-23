A. Duie Pyle Honored by GEODIS as 2024 LTL Carrier of the Year

For the fourth year in a row, the premier transportation provider receives recognition for its on-time performance, connectivity and exception prevention

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier 100-year-old, family-owned and operated provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today announces GEODIS named it the 2024 LTL Carrier of the Year. This is the fourth year in a row and seventh time overall that Pyle has been recognized with this award.



GEODIS is a worldwide transportation and logistics leader that supports clients in their daily work by helping them overcome their supply chain constraints. Judging for the award was based on Pyle’s demonstrated on-time performance, extensive coverage within the GEODIS network and its ability to bring overall value, flexibility, connectivity and exception prevention to both GEODIS and its clients.

“Helping our customers reach and surpass their supply chain goals is always at the forefront of every solution and strategy we offer," said John Luciani, COO of LTL Solutions at Pyle. "We work hard to exceed customer expectations and tackle their challenges head-on by actively listening to their concerns and creating customized solutions based on their evolving needs. This recognition is further proof of the dedication and diligence demonstrated by the Pyle People in consistently delivering impactful results."

For a century, Pyle has reliably delivered service that surpasses customer expectations. With a robust asset network, advanced tracking capabilities and commitment to safety and service, Pyle offers comprehensive supply chain solutions across its LTL, dedicated, brokerage and warehousing services. Looking ahead, Pyle remains dedicated to delivering top-notch solutions and service that have defined it since 1924.

For more information on A. Duie Pyle, visit https://aduiepyle.com/

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle is a premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions offering a full range of integrated transportation and distribution services including LTL, Contract Dedicated, Warehousing, and Brokerage Solutions. Headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Pyle has been family-owned and operated since 1924 and remains committed to its core values of integrity, service first and empathy. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer service and supporting the growth and success of its employees, A. Duie Pyle continues to lead the way in the logistics industry.

