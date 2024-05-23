MING launches the 37.09 Bluefin, a new 600m dive watch with an internally rotating sapphire dial

LA CHAUX-DE-FONDS, Switzerland, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Horologer MING releases the new 37.09 Bluefin, featuring their third-generation design language. It is their first watch with a unidirectionally-rotating, luminous sapphire timing dial that replaces a conventional dive bezel. It rides on bearings and is set by a dedicated crown. The Bluefin’s steel case is water resistant to 600m, but comfortably sized at 38x12.8mm. It is powered by a customized Sellita SW300-1 with 50 hours of power reserve and bidirectional automatic winding.

The 37.09 Bluefin continues the MING design tradition of graphically minimalist scales that are easy to read and index. A new metallisation process creates a deep blue hue on the sapphire dial, which along with the hands, is extensively treated with Super-LumiNova X1 for optimal legibility under all conditions.

Watches will be delivered on a new moulded FKM rubber strap that is also compatible with all of MING’s previous 20mm lug watches. The natural shape of the strap matches the curvature of the average wrist, and it is also keeperless and tapered in thickness to further enhance comfort. It will be available as a standalone accessory as well.

The MING 37.09 Bluefin is priced at CHF 4,950, with 500 watches produced for 2024. They will be exclusively available at www.ming.watch from 1PM GMT on 24 May 2024, with deliveries expected to begin October 2024.

MING 37.09 Bluefin Specifications

Case: 316L stainless steel, 38mm diameter, 12.8mm thickness, 44.5mm interlug

Domed sapphire crystals with double anti-reflective coating

Super-LumiNova X1 markings

600m water resistance

Sellita for MING SW300.M1 with anthracite skeletonized bridges; automatic with 50h power reserve

Moulded FKM rubber strap

2-year warranty

Made in Switzerland

About MING:

Horologer MING is an independent watch brand with the goal of reviving a sense of excitement and discovery among watch enthusiasts. We are dedicated to refined aesthetics, and pushing the boundaries of materials, mechanics and engineering. This has won us many accolades including the Horological Revelation Prize at the 2019 Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève. MING products are available exclusively online at www.ming.watch. Subscribe to our newsletter and follow our Instagram for the latest updates from MING.

MING is an internationally registered trademark of Horologer MING SA, Switzerland.

