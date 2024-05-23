Trexo Robotics Partners with KidsPhysio to Enhance Access to Innovative Physiotherapy Solutions for Children

SURREY, British Columbia, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trexo Robotics is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with Surrey Kids Physio in Surrey BC, a renowned leader in pediatric physiotherapy. This collaboration aims to improve access to cutting-edge technology for children with mobility challenges.

To kickstart the partnership, members of the Trexo team will be at Surrey Kids Physio to host a full-day roadshow stop on Saturday, May 25. Families are invited to bring their children to trial the robotic legs (by registration only), offering a firsthand experience of its capabilities. This trial is a milestone moment for many kiddos, as they take their first steps.

Media representatives are also welcome to attend and witness the transformative impact of Trexo’s robotic legs on children. Seeing the parents watch their children take steps in robotic legs is a beautiful moment and brings the Trexo team great joy.

As part of the on-going partnership, Surrey Kids Physio will host open houses and facilitate device trials for children, providing an invaluable opportunity for families to experience the many benefits of Trexo. They will also offer Trexo sessions as part of their physio sessions. The partnership between Trexo and Surrey Kids Physio is set to span the next year.

"We are excited to partner with Surrey Kids Physio to enhance the lives of children in the Lower Mainland and Greater Vancouver community," said Manmeet Maggu, CEO and Co-founder at Trexo Robotics. "This partnership aligns with our commitment to providing innovative solutions that empower children with mobility challenges to have the opportunity to walk."

Surrey Kids Physio is dedicated to ensuring that all children have access to the best technology and physiotherapy programs available. By collaborating with Trexo, they aim to introduce more parents and children to the benefits of these advanced solutions.

"We are thrilled to partner with Trexo to bring state-of-the-art physiotherapy solutions to our young patients," said Nitin. "Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of children and their families."

About Trexo Robotics:

Trexo Robotics is an innovative company focused on mobility solutions for children with a wide range of disabilities and injuries, such as cerebral palsy, spinal cord injury, pediatric stroke and more. Their innovative robotic exoskeleton enables children to experience the joy of movement and independence, unlocking new possibilities for their future. For more information about Trexo Robotics and their innovative products, visit https://TrexoRobotics.com

About KidsPhysio

Surrey Kids Physio is a renowned leader in pediatric physiotherapy, providing comprehensive care and support for children with mobility challenges. With a passionate team of professionals, Surrey Kids Physio is dedicated to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

