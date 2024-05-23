Brain Cancer Canada Awards an $80,000 research grant to the development of dual function therapies that harness the body's own immune system to kill brain tumour cells in glioblastomas

TORONTO, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brain Cancer Canada is excited to announce $80,000 research grant has been awarded to Dr. Peter Stirling, PhD, Associate Professor at the University of British Columbia and Senior Scientist at the Terry Fox Laboratory, BC Cancer. This grant supports innovative research aimed at developing bi-functional FEN1 inhibitors that promise to enhance the treatment of glioblastomas by inducing synthetic lethality and stimulating the immune response within tumors.



Dr. Stirling's project, titled "Developing new dual function therapies that kill tumour cells and activate immune responses in glioblastomas," targets the aggressive and notoriously treatment-resistant glioblastoma (GBM) tumors. These tumors often suppress local immune responses, making them difficult to treat with conventional chemotherapy alone. The research focuses on a novel chemotherapeutic approach that not only targets tumor cells but also activates the local immune system, potentially overcoming the immune resistance often seen in glioblastomas.

The project benefits from the collaboration with experts like Dr. Philip Hieter and Dr. Sheila Singh, who bring specialized knowledge in molecular genetics and clinical practice, respectively. This diverse team will develop therapies that are expected to attack glioblastomas on two fronts: directly killing sensitive tumor cells and recruiting the immune system to tackle resistant cells.

Dr. Stirling shared his vision for the project, stating, "Our goal is to transform the treatment landscape for glioblastoma patients by developing therapies that are not only more effective but also harness the body's own immune system to fight cancer. This could significantly improve outcomes for patients facing this challenging diagnosis."

Anita Angelini, Vice Chair of Brain Cancer Canada, highlighted the significance of the community and corporate support: "This research is made possible through the generous contributions from Hudson Insurance Group, alongside our dedicated corporate and personal donors. Their support is crucial in bridging the gap between innovative research and tangible treatment advancements."

The research integrates cutting-edge technology with clinical insights to address the complex nature of glioblastoma. By focusing on the DNA damage response and its interaction with immune system activation, Dr. Stirling's team is paving the way for novel therapeutic strategies that could substantially impact glioblastoma treatment protocols.

This grant follows two other significant research grants issued by Brain Cancer Canada this month, supporting projects led by Dr. Claire Dubois at the Université de Sherbrooke and Dr. Sujoy Banik at London Health Sciences Centre and the Lawson Health Research Institute. Each of these grants is part of Brain Cancer Canada's broader initiative during May's Brain Cancer Awareness Month, known as 'Go Grey in May.' These efforts collectively demonstrate our commitment to advancing research and support for brain cancer patients across Canada.

Brain Cancer Canada is a national charity dedicated to supporting individuals diagnosed with malignant brain tumors. Through funding innovative research, neurosurgical technology, and advocating for increased options for treatments, Brain Cancer Canada aims to improve survival rates and the quality of life for patients, while providing essential support to their families.

