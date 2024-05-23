IGadgets and HEYii collaborate on promoting FlexiMemo: The Swiss Army Knife of Sticky Notes

Garden Grove, Calif., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGadgets is pleased to announce its collaboration with HEYii, introducing FlexiMemo, a game-changer in note-taking. FlexiMemo is an innovative and eco-friendly alternative to traditional sticky notes. This ground-breaking product combines the convenience of sticky notes with cutting-edge technology and sustainable materials, offering a versatile, reusable, and stylish solution for all your note-taking needs.



FlexiMemo redefines the note-taking experience with its specially coated silicone surface that allows for repeated writing. Whether using an ink or ballpoint pen, users can rest assured that there will be no smudges or ink imprints, ensuring a clean and crisp note every time. This sustainable alternative eliminates the waste associated with disposable paper sticky notes, making it an environmentally friendly choice.

Let’s delve into the unique features of FlexiMemo:

Rewritable and Erasable

FlexiMemo features a special eco-friendly silicone coating that allows for repeated writing and erasing. Compatible with most ink and ballpoint pens, it maintains its fresh appearance and functionality after each wipe, unlike disposable sticky notes. Also due to its amazing material, it is completely waterproof, tear-proof.

Restickable

FlexiMemo Sticky Notes can be restuck on surfaces 1000s of times, thanks to revolutionary Nano-Adhesive Technology. FlexiMemo sticks securely to most surfaces, including glass, whiteboard, metal, laminates, plastic, tile, paper or other smooth clean surfaces. Moreover, it leaves no residue when removed, and maintains its adhesive properties over time.

Stand and Fold

FlexiMemo's unique foldable design adapts to your every need. Whether you prefer to place it flat on your desk, stand it upright, or use it as a bookmark, FlexiMemo accommodates your preferences with ease. The specially designed FlexiMemo foldable back structure, combined with slots, allows for easy switching between various states, providing greater flexibility to adapt to your different usage needs.

Convenient Cleanliness: 2-in-1 solution

HEYii paired FlexiMemo with Spritz & Wipe Cleaner, guaranteeing effortless, residue-free cleaning! Just add water, spray, and wipe clean with the integrated cloth for unparalleled convenience and speed!

Ecofriendly

One FlexiMemo can replace thousands of single-use notes, offering an eco-friendly, budget-friendly, and user-friendly solution for your everyday needs.

Digital Collaboration

HEYii also provided a unique app that swiftly converts your FlexiMemo into high-quality PNGs or PDFs, seamlessly sending them to your email and preferred cloud services such as Google Drive, Evernote, and Trello.

Effortlessly capture, send, and collaborate with the recommended app! Click the link to download: https://www.post-it.com/3M/en_US/post-it/ideas/app/.

Stylish Design and elegance

With four stylish color choices (rose rouge, emerald oasis, space noir and oceanic blue) available for FlexiMemo, you can select the one that best suits your style or projects. You can also use additional colors to categorize your ideas, tasks, notes, and more into different groups based on factors such as priorities, urgency, importance, and categories.

Conclusion: Join the FlexiMemo Revolution

HEYii invites you to join the FlexiMemo revolution and transform the way you take notes. With FlexiMemo, endless notes can be taken on a single sheet, providing a more organized and fulfilling note-taking experience. This product is perfect for professionals, students, and anyone who values efficiency and sustainability in their daily tasks.

About HEYii

HEYii is dedicated to creating innovative and sustainable products that enhance everyday life. With a focus on quality and functionality, HEYii continuously strives to bring cutting-edge solutions to market, making a positive impact on both consumers and the environment.

For further information please contact: media@heyii.cc

Visit https://instagram.com/heyii_official/ or check FlexiMemo campaign page.

This article is being distributed with the help of IGadgets, who is interested in publishing and spreading new, innovative, and beneficial ideas, as well as exploring Crowdfunding projects on a wide range of platforms. And this article is about one of these ideas, which was found to be both interesting and useful.

IGadgets Hub, one of the latest and most exciting players in the Crowdfunding world. Founded in Garden Grove, California in 2019, this company is on a mission to support and assist any creative idea that comes their way. IGadgets offers a range of services to help Crowdfunding projects succeed, from concept development to finished campaigns and beyond, including newsletter and social media marketing, as well as public release services.

SOURCE IGadgets