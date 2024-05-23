Serrala announces new GenAI capabilities within its Alevate AP solution for mid-sized businesses
Award-winning Alevate Accounts Payable (AP) now enhanced with GenAI features and Microsoft Teams approval capabilities to significantly reduce manual workload.
GenAI is an absolute game changer for accounts payable professionals, it will help global and regional accounting teams run more efficiently and spend less time on manual tasks like data entry.”NORDEDST, HAMBURG, GERMANY, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serrala, a leading global innovator in financial automation software, announced today that it has expanded its cloud-native Alevate Accounts Payable (AP) solution with new capabilities. Alevate AP, the company’s award-winning solution, is the first offering from Serrala to bring these new GenAI and Microsoft Teams features to the market.
The GenAI capabilities in this release of Alevate AP will automate the most time-consuming tasks in accounts payable, including invoice validation and coding, identifying discounts at risk, and managing incoming supplier queries. More GenAI capabilities will be added with future releases.
" GenAI is an absolute game changer for accounts payable professionals. These AI-powered tools will help global and regional accounting teams run more efficiently and spend less time on manual, error-prone tasks like data entry. Organizations of all sizes can rely on Alevate AP to achieve touchless processing and higher automation rates, so they can focus on more valuable tasks today and prepare for an AI-powered future tomorrow." states Matthew Pitcher, Serrala Product Director for Accounts Payable.
Alevate AP is trusted by global companies in the manufacturing, retail, and pharmaceutical industries. The latest release of Alevate AP includes AI-powered invoice capture, Microsoft Teams invoice approvals, enhanced multi-ERP readiness, global e-invoincing support, and seamless integration with SAP S/4HANA public cloud.
“The potential for emerging tech like GenAI to revolutionize the office of the CFO cannot be overstated. With this release, Serrala demonstrates once again that we are ahead of market needs.” commented Axel Rebien, CEO of Serrala. “Our aim is to introduce technological advancements that transform the office of the CFO, so they can increase agility, enhance business value, and manage working capital in an increasingly fast-paced and changing world.”
Alevate AP will be showcased at global events this spring, including the Gartner CFO conference in National Harbor in May and at the Serrala Summit, the company’s annual customer-focused event in June.
About Serrala
Serrala is a pioneer in financial automation with a global track record of nearly 40 years, currently serving over 2,500 customers around the globe.
Through our precision-engineered, award-winning suite of finance automation applications that use advanced and emerging technologies to automate all Working Capital related processes from Order to Cash, Procure to Pay, Cash and Treasury, we free the office of the CFO from the tech, mindset, and process shackles of the past.
We empower leaders to create a quality-driven autonomous finance machine that enables finance departments to deliver unmatched operational excellence where Working Capital is continually optimized, insights are available for real-time situation visibility, and risk can be better understood and managed, positioning your finance organization for success.
Livia Damiani
+49 1525 6235940
l.damiani@serrala.com
Serrala
