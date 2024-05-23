Jordan hosted its first Regional Ocean Summit bringing global leaders to discuss ocean challenges and opportunities
AMMAN, JORDAN, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Economist Impact’s Regional Ocean Summit, held under the Royal Patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, and sponsored by the Jordan Tourism Board in collaboration with the Aqaba Marine Park (AMP) initiative, took place from 14-16th May at the Dead Sea in Jordan. The summit, a new event in the World Ocean Summit series, was opened by The Economist’s editor-in-chief, Zanny Minton Beddoes. It highlighted key opportunities for international and regional ocean leaders, and investors in the Middle East, Red Sea and Mediterranean seeking to find the right balance between protecting the ocean, developing water solutions and fostering economic growth.
The summit was attended by His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al-Hussein and HRH Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, two ocean champions who are keen to ensure Jordan transitions to a sustainable ocean economy.
The summit was attended by His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al-Hussein and HRH Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, two ocean champions who are keen to ensure Jordan transitions to a sustainable ocean economy. His Majesty’s love for corals and ocean conservation beyond Jordan, was a key focus of discussion, including the development of the planned Aqaba Marine Park. Jordan’s corals are of keen interest to global experts because of their unique characteristics and resilience to the impacts of climate change. Jordan has already protected 26% of its limited coastline and is keen to develop a new world-class marine science and technology hub that will invite leading international experts to collaborate together. They will focus on protecting the region from further climate degradation, encourage innovation and promote awareness about the important role the ocean plays for our livelihoods and mitigate climate change.in the Middle East through their planned public Aquarium. Jordan is the second most water-scarce country in the world and a key session focused on strategies and solutions to overcome the associated challenges. Ove Hoegh Gulde, professor of marine studies, international panel on climate change, University of Queensland, one of the many renowned experts and ministers attending the summit commented, “It is a really important conference coming at an especially important time. A time when we are seeing dramatic changes occurring in ecosystems like coral reefs which are of great concern given the new territory that they have put us in. This was a great chance to meet with people in the region and to swap ideas on this important topic” Other key speakers included Ray Dalio, founder, chief investment officer and board member, Bridgewater Associates and founder, OceanX, Peter Thomson, UN Secretary-General’s special envoy for the ocean, HSH Prince Albert II, Sovereign Prince of Monaco, and Bisher Al-Khasawneh, Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.
Just over 200 influential leaders, policymakers, industry pioneers, investors, NGOs, and scientists from across the globe participated in the event.
Reflecting on the summit's significance, Daniel Franklin, executive editor and senior editor, United States, The Economist reflected 'The Regional Ocean Summit was a convergence of minds from across the globe, united by a singular purpose: to restore ocean health. The insightful and fruitful discussions will propel us toward a better future for our ocean and it was a unique opportunity to spotlight the region’s approach to ocean sustainability and growth. The attendance of His Majesty King Abdullah II was especially significant, showcasing his leadership and commitment to restore ocean health and leaving a lasting impression on all attendees.’
The Regional Ocean Summit gave Economist Impact a unique opportunity to shine a light on the distinct opportunities in the region and aligned with its mission to foster discussions and support the development of solutions to help the transition to a sustainable ocean economy.
About Economist Impact:
Economist Impact delivers thought leadership and analysis on critical global issues, informing decision-makers across sectors. With a commitment to fostering positive change, Economist Impact convenes impactful events, produces insightful research, and facilitates meaningful dialogue on pressing global challenges.
World Ocean Initiative:
Economist Impact’s World Ocean Initiative is a mission driven project that supports the development of a sustainable ocean economy by addressing the greatest challenges facing our seas: climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution. Year-round and at our flagship World Ocean Summit, we inspire bold thinking, enable new partnerships and explore the most effective action for a healthy blue planet.
