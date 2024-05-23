200+ Municipalities Apply to Become Pro-Housing Communities

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that 213 New York municipalities have launched applications to be certified as Pro-Housing Communities, including 61 local governments that have already been certified. The Pro-Housing Communities Program, launched by Governor Hochul last year as part of a package of Executive Actions to increase the housing supply, recognizes municipalities for their commitment to housing growth. As part of the FY 2025 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured an agreement to make the Pro-Housing Community certification a requirement for up to $650 million in state discretionary funding.

“Across our state, local leaders are joining our Pro-Housing Communities program to take a stand against New York’s housing crisis and commit to building the homes New Yorkers deserve,” Governor Hochul said. “My administration is ready to work with any community that shares our determination to build safe, stable, and affordable housing, and I encourage even more local leaders to launch their applications, get certified, and help us achieve our housing potential in every part of the state.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “The Pro-Housing Communities Program is creating a groundswell of support in our cities, towns, and villages that will unshackle housing development and keep New Yorkers living and working here for generations to come. Thanks to Governor Hochul, this program will serve as a valuable supplement to the new policies and financial resources included in this year’s State Budget as we work to make housing more affordable and more available.”

The full list of communities receiving certification can be found online here.

In 2023, Governor Hochul signed an Executive Order to establish the Pro-Housing Community Program in order to recognize and reward municipalities actively working to unlock their housing potential and encourage others to follow suit. Localities that have successfully unlocked housing growth or committed to taking important steps to support housing, such as by streamlining permitting and adopting pro-housing policies, and that have applied and submitted critical housing and zoning data to the state, will receive a certification from New York State Homes and Community Renewal that will make them eligible for up to $650 million in state discretionary funding. The discretionary funding programs include:

Downtown Revitalization Initiative, administered by the Department of State

NY Forward, administered by the Department of State

Regional Council Capital Fund, administrated by Empire State Development

New York Main Street, administered by New York State Homes and Community Renewal

Market New York capital grants, administered by Empire State Development

Mid-Hudson Momentum Fund, administered by Empire State Development

Public Transportation Modernization Enhancement Program, administrated by the Department of Transportation.

Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal said, "The announcement that more than 200 municipalities are seeking certification as Pro-Housing Communities is welcome news as we work to end the housing crisis that has touched every corner of the state. Around the state, people are desperate for more affordable housing and increasing supply is one of the tools we must use to ensure every New Yorker has access to safe and stable housing. The pro-housing certification, recognizes the communities that have taken steps to increase their supply and provides them access to additional funding. It is my hope that more communities will follow suit as we continue our work to increase housing supply, protect tenants and ensure all families have access to the safe and affordable housing they deserve."

The NYS Consolidated Funding Application, which can be used to apply for the NY Main Street Program, the REDC Capital Fund, and Market New York, is open through July 31st, 2024. Municipalities must be certified by HCR as a Pro-Housing Community in order to receive a grant award through these programs.

HCR is reviewing program applications on a rolling basis and will provide approval or denial within 90 days of submission. Application requirements and materials are available on the program website here.