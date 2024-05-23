Injectable Drug Delivery Market is Expected to Reach $1139.4 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Injectable Drug Delivery market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $754.5 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $1139.4 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The growth in this market is fuelled by the Increasing prevalence of Chronic diseases, advancements in technologies like needle-free Injections, and autoinjectors, the growth and adoption of biologics and biopharmaceuticals, the rise of self-administration drugs, and increasing healthcare expenditure globally.

Injectable Drug Delivery Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $754.5 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $1139.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% Market Size Available for 2021–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, By Formulation packaging, Therapeutic application, Usage Pattern, By site of administration, distribution channel and facility of Use Geographies Covered North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Rest of MEA

Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Increase in demand for biosimilars and generic medicine Key Market Driver Increased Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Based on type, the Injectable drug delivery market is segmented into Devices and Formulations. The Formulations segment holds a larger share during the forecast period. Formulations are an important part of drug development, and they are often created and optimized early in the drug discovery process. The formulation specifies the chemical and physical qualities of the drug product, such as its stability, bioavailability, release profile, and targeting capabilities. Without an effective formulation, a medication cannot be delivered to its target site or exert its therapeutic effect. Further, the Devices are segmented into Conventional Injection devices and self-injection devices. The self-injection devices are further segmented into Needle-free Injectors, autoinjectors, and pen injectors.

The Formulation segment is further segmented into Conventional drug delivery formulations, Novel drug delivery formulations, and Long-acting drug delivery formulations. The Conventional drug delivery formulations segment holds a larger share during the forecast period. Injectable solutions consist of one or more active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) dissolved in a suitable solvent or vehicle.

Based on Formulation Packaging. The injectable drug delivery market is segmented into Ampules, Vials, Cartridges and Bottles. The ampoule segment holds a larger share during the forecast period. Ampoules are relatively simple and quick to use, requiring little preparation before administration. Healthcare professionals can easily manage them because they don't need extra packing or measuring equipment, especially in emergency or time-sensitive situations. Ampoules are normally designed to hold a single dose of medication, which aids in correct dosing and lowers the likelihood of dosing errors. Precise dosing is essential for both safety and efficacy when using strong medications or treatments with limited therapeutic windows.

Based on therapeutic application, the Injectable drug delivery market is classified into Autoimmune diseases, Hormonal diseases, Orphan diseases, Infectious diseases, and other therapeutic applications. The Infectious diseases segment holds the largest share during the forecast period. The transmission of infectious diseases can be facilitated by inadequate access to sanitary facilities, clean water, and good hygiene. Diseases including cholera, typhoid fever, and hepatitis A can spread through contaminated water sources and inappropriate waste disposal. The conditions created by urbanization and city overcrowding facilitate the spread of infectious diseases. In densely populated metropolitan environments, close contact between people increases the risk of disease transmission, particularly for respiratory infections like measles or tuberculosis (TB).

Based on Usage Patterns, The Injectable drug delivery market is segmented into Curative care, Immunization and Others. Curative care refers to medical interventions and therapies designed to cure or alleviate the symptoms of a disease or health condition. Curative care, as opposed to preventive care, focuses on treating diseases once they have developed. This comprises drugs, therapies, and procedures intended to treat specific diseases or disorders. Antibiotics are used to treat bacterial infections, chemotherapy to treat cancer, and insulin therapy to control diabetes.

Based on the Site of Administration, the Injectable drug delivery market is segmented into the Skin, Circulatory/Musculoskeletal system, Organs, and Central Nervous system. The Injectables are mostly preferred through the Skin route and its accounted for the largest share during the forecast period. Subcutaneous and intramuscular injections allow for more fast absorption of drugs into the bloodstream than other modes of administration, such as oral or transdermal. This can result in a speedier beginning of action and more predictable pharmacokinetics, particularly for medications that require immediate or sustained therapeutic effects.

Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Hospitals and Retail Pharmacy stores. Hospitals accounted for the largest share during the forecast period. Hospitals are the principal locations for treating acute and critical medical problems, and injectable drugs are frequently needed for immediate therapeutic intervention. In emergency departments, operating rooms, intensive care units (ICUs), and other acute care settings, injectable medicines are commonly used to control pain, stabilize vital signs, treat infections, and address other urgent medical requirements. Hospitals serve a wide range of medical disciplines, including surgery, cancer, cardiology, neurology, infectious diseases, and others, all of which may necessitate injectable drugs for diagnosis, treatment, or prevention. Injectable medications are utilized in a variety of medical fields to provide targeted therapies, perform diagnostic tests, and offer supportive care to patients.

Based on geography, The Injectable drug delivery market is segmented into five major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America accounts for the largest share during the forecast period. North America, notably the United States and Canada, has a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, including well-established hospital systems, healthcare facilities, and broad networks of healthcare providers. This infrastructure allows for the broad use of injectable drugs in a variety of clinical settings, including hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and long-term care institutions. Chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer, autoimmune disorders, and neurological ailments are common in North America and may necessitate long-term therapy with injectable drugs. The aging population, sedentary lifestyles, and dietary habits all contribute to the increased prevalence of chronic diseases, which drives demand for injectable drug delivery options.

Prominent Players of Injectable Drug Delivery Market

Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.)

Baxter International, Inc. (U.S.)

Sandoz (Germany)

Terumo (Japan)

Schott AG (Germany)

Gerresheimer (Germany)

Ypsomed (Switzerland)

Bespak (U.K.)

B. Braun Melsungen (Germany)

and Among others

The study categorizes the Injectable drug delivery market based on Type, Formulation packaging, Therapeutic application, Usage Pattern, site of administration, distribution channel, and facility of Use at regional and global levels.

Injectable drug delivery market, devices

Conventional injection devices

By material Glass Plastic

By Product Fillable Syringes Prefilled syringes

By Usability Reusable Injection devices Disposable Injection devices Self-injection devices Needle-free Injectors

By Product Fillable needle-free Injectors Prefilled needle-free injectors

By Technology Jet-based needle-free injectors Spring-based needle-free injectors Laser-powered needle free-injectors Vibration-based needle-free injectors

By Usability Reusable needle-free injectors Disposable needle-free injectors Autoinjectors

By Product Fillable autoinjectors Prefilled autoinjectors

By Technology Automated autoinjectors Manual autoinjectors

By Design Standardized autoinjectors Customized autoinjectors

By Usability Reusable autoinjectors Disposable autoinjectors Pen Injectors

By Product Single-chambered pen injectors Dual-chambered pen injectors

By Design Standard pen injectors Customized pen injectors

By Usability Reusable pen injectors Disposable pen injectors

Wearable Injectors

Other Devices

FORMULATIONS

CONVENTIONAL DRUG DELIVERY FORMULATIONS Solutions Reconstituted/Lyophilized formulations Suspensions Emulsions

NOVEL DRUG DELIVERY FORMULATIONS Colloidal dispersions Niosomes Liposomes Polymeric/mixed micelles Nanoparticles Solid-lipid nanoparticles Nanosuspensions Nanoemulsions

MICROPARTICLES Microspheres Microcapsules

LONG-ACTING INJECTION FORMULATIONS

Injectable Drug Delivery Market, BY formulation packaging

Introduction

Amp0ules

Vials

Cartridges

Bottles

Injectable Drug Delivery Market, BY therapeutic application

Introduction

Autoimmune diseases Rheumatoid arthritis Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Crohn’s Disease Psoriasis Other Autoimmune Diseases

HORMONAL DISORDERS Diabetes Anemia Reproductive health disease Antithrombotic/thrombolytic therapy Osteoporosis growth hormone deficiency(ghd)

Orphan diseases

Cancer

Infectious diseases

Other therapeutic applications Pain management Allergies Aesthetic treatment Hepatitis c Hemophilia



Injectable drug delivery market, by usage pattern

Introduction

Curative care

Immunization

Others

Injectable drug delivery market, by site of administration

Introduction

Skin (Intradermal and subcutaneous)

Circulatory/Musculoskeletal system (Intravenous, Intracardiac, Intramuscular and Intraperitoneal)

Organs (Intravitreal and Intra-articular)

Central Nervous system (Intracerebral and intrathecal)

Injectable Drug Delivery Market, BY Distribution channel

Introduction

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacy stores

INJECTABLE Drug Delivery Market, BY patient care setting

Introduction

Hospitals and Clinics

Home care settings

Other facilities of Use

Injectable drug delivery market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK Italy Spain France RoE

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Market Stakeholders:

Injectable drugs and devices manufacturing companies

Pharmaceutical and injectable drug manufacturing companies

Healthcare institutions (hospitals and outpatient clinics)

Distributors and suppliers of injectable drugs and devices

Research institutes

Health insurance payers

Market research and consulting firms

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the global Injectable drug delivery market by type, route of administration, facility of use, formulation packaging, application, end user, and region.

To provide detailed information about the factors influencing market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze micromarkets1 concerning individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall Injectable drug delivery market.

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players.

To forecast the size of the apheresis market in five main regions along with their respective key countries, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

To profile key players in the global apheresis market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies2 and market shares.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, and product launches and approvals.

To benchmark players within the apheresis market using the "Competitive Leadership Mapping" framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product strategy.

