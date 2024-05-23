Packaging Resins Market to Set Phenomena Growth During 2024 to 2032

Packaging Resins Industry Trends

The global packaging resins market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as growing demand from the food and beverages industry and wide usage for milk jugs and other containers. ” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global packaging resins market was valued at $288.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $587.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Packaging resins, including polymers like Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), and Polystyrene, are integral to various industries due to their versatile properties. These materials can be molded, extruded, or converted into numerous shapes to create packaging products such as bottles, containers, and films.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

The global packaging resins market is growing due to increased demand for packaged goods across various sectors, where packaging resins ensure product safety, quality, and preservation. However, fluctuating raw material prices hinder market growth to some extent. Growth in eco-friendly packaging materials presents lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬

- Increase in demand for packaged goods across various sectors

- Technological advancements in resin manufacturing

𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲

- Growth in eco-friendly packaging materials

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭

- Fluctuating raw material prices of packaging resin

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

By Type: The High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for almost one-third of global revenue. HDPE's versatility in forming various packaging products contributes to its dominance. However, the Polystyrene (PS) segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2032 due to its impact resistance, low thermal conductivity, and cost-effectiveness.

By Application: The healthcare segment, which held the highest market share in 2022, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2032. This growth is driven by the use of packaging resins in storing and transporting medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other healthcare products. The food and beverage segment also held a significant market share in 2022.

By Region: Asia-Pacific held the highest market share and is the fastest-growing region, accounting for around two-fifths of global revenue. Economic growth, changing consumer lifestyles, and increased e-commerce activities drive the demand for packaging resins in this region.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

- SABIC

- BASF SE

- BOREALIS AG

- BRASKEM

- CHINA PETROCHEMICAL CORPORATION

- EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

- INEOS

- LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS B.V.

- RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED

- MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL CORPORATION

These players employ strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, and agreements to maintain market dominance and expand their market share. The report provides detailed analyses of these key players' business performance, product portfolios, and strategic moves.

