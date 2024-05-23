Biological Wastewater Treatment Market Future Profits to Reach New Heights with Market Size Growth

Biological Wastewater Treatment Industry Trends

Rise in industrialization, increased demand for water, declining freshwater supplies, and growing water shortages drive the growth of the global biological wastewater treatment market. ” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently released a report titled, “Biological Wastewater Treatment Market by Process (Aerobic, Anaerobic, Anoxic), by Type (Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.” The report reveals that the global biological wastewater treatment industry, valued at $9.1 billion in 2021, is projected to reach $15.1 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

The growth of the global biological wastewater treatment market is primarily driven by:

- Increased industrialization

- Rising demand for water

- Declining freshwater supplies

- Growing water shortages

However, the market faces challenges such as the high costs associated with wastewater treatment, including sludge movement and operational costs. On the positive side, government and non-profit initiatives promoting the importance of clean water are creating new opportunities for the market.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬:

Aerobic: This segment dominated the market in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the market share, and is expected to maintain its lead with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. The advantages of aerobic processes, including faster treatment and cleaner water output, contribute to its leadership.

𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

- Industrial Waste: Holding the largest market share in 2021, this segment is projected to continue leading due to the significant volume of wastewater generated by industries.

- Municipal Waste: Expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031, driven by the increasing wastewater discharge from domestic sources which is treatable by microorganisms.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚:

Held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global market. The dominance is attributed to strict governmental regulations and the presence of numerous industries generating substantial wastewater.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜:

Expected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031, driven by rapid industrialization and urbanization leading to higher wastewater generation.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

- Veolia

- Suez Water Technologies & Solutions

- Aquatech International

- Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

- Ecolab Inc.

- Pentair Plc.

- Xylem Inc.

- Samco Technologies, Inc.

- Dryden Aqua Ltd.

- DAS Environmental Expert GmbH

