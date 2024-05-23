Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,690 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,993 in the last 365 days.

Genasys to Present at MicroCap Rodeo Conference

SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in Protective Communications, today announced that Richard Danforth, CEO, and Brian Alger, SVP, IR and Corporate Development, are scheduled to participate in The MicroCap Rodeo Spring into Summer Conference at Convene in New York City.

Mr. Danforth will deliver a company presentation on June 6, from 10:30 – 10:55 AM ET, and, with Mr. Alger, host one-on-one meetings the same day. The Company’s presentation will be streamed live at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3045/50678                   

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, contact ir@genasys.com.

The MicroCap Rodeo Conferences are run by money managers and investors for money managers and investors. The executive management teams of approximately 30+ MicroCap companies across a wide swath of industries will be participating in the Spring into Summer Conference. For more information, visit https://www.microcaprodeo.com/.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS) is the global leader in Protective Communications. The Genasys Protect platform, the most comprehensive portfolio of preparedness, response, and analytics software and systems, as well as the Company’s Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRAD®), are designed around one premise: ensuring organizations and public safety agencies are “Ready when it matters™.” Protecting people and saving lives for over 40 years, Genasys covers more than 70 Million people in over 100 countries worldwide, including more than 500 U.S. cities. For more information, visit genasys.com.


Investor Relations Contact

Brian Alger, CFA
SVP, IR and Corporate Development
ir@genasys.com
(858) 676-0582

Primary Logo

You just read:

Genasys to Present at MicroCap Rodeo Conference

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more