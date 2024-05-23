Freeus Launches Industry-Leading mPERS Device

Ogden, Utah, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeus, a Becklar Personal Health & Safety Company, is excited to announce the availability of Belle Series S across the United States, on the Verizon 4G LTE network. Belle S joins a portfolio of Freeus mobile medical alert products, offering resellers a variety of services and price points for their subscribers. Freeus products are used by more than 900,000 customers in North America.

Belle S is a low-maintenance device providing a user-friendly mobile personal emergency response system (mPERS).

Some of the key capabilities of Belle S include:

45-day battery life (per charge)

Easy-to-use and simple operating mode

Proprietary location services - allowing for faster dispatch

IP67 Water-resistant, small and lightweight

Seamless integration with our award-winning monitoring centers

Supported by Becklar’s patented Engage Platform including AVA (Automated Virtual Assistant) which enables fast response times, handles test calls, and manages false alarms efficiently.

“We are pleased to offer our dealers another great mPERS product with the Belle Series S,” said Brock Winzeler, President of Freeus and Becklar Personal Health & Safety. “With Belle Series S, dealers have access to a high-quality, low-maintenance device at a more competitive price for their subscribers across the US.”

Belle S is part of the Becklar Personal Health & Safety ecosystem including a technologically advanced, yet easy-to-use, suite of devices. Many of these devices are supported by a range of services to protect subscribers, proactively help them manage their health, and provide peace-of-mind to loved ones with an innovative caregiver app. Freeus provides services and support to resellers that are unmatched in the market. All devices in the portfolio are supported by a platform that is pre-integrated with carriers, supported by industry-leading monitoring services and provide intuitive dealer applications for faster time-to-market.

Learn more about the Belle Series S and its capabilities at www.freeus.com.

About Freeus, A Becklar Personal Health & Safety Company

Freeus is the market-leading wholesale provider of revolutionary personal safety solutions. Only Freeus offers a complete integrated mPERS ecosystem, including mobile medical alert devices, dealer applications and customizable data and reporting tools supported by its award-winning AI-Powered Engagement and device platforms. For more information on Freeus, visit http://www.freeus.com.

