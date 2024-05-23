NV5 Awarded $12 Million in Federal Defense and Intelligence Geospatial Contracts

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded $12 million in geospatial contracts in the defense, intelligence, and federal civilian market space. The work addresses national security concerns internationally and domestically and involves six different branches of the U.S. Department of Defense.

“NV5’s federal geospatial contract awards continue to increase since the passing of the federal budget in March. We anticipate sustained growth from government agencies, as well as defense and intelligence clients as the year progresses,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Executive Chairman at NV5. “NV5’s geospatial capabilities support infrastructure, facilities, and natural resources management across many federal agencies, and we look forward to continuing our support of the United States Government.”

NV5’s position as North America’s leading provider of geospatial data solutions and its history of providing specialized geospatial services to the federal government were instrumental in securing these contracts. Through the awards, NV5 will monitor and map global infrastructure to support the United States national defense. NV5 will also support the infrastructure and physical security of bases across the world and supply geospatial software applications to allied nations.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting sustainable infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company focuses on multiple verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure engineering, utility services, buildings & technology, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions to complex issues and improve lives in our communities. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and internationally. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

