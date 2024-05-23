Fobi AI Selected To Represent Canadian AI Tech at Asia Tech X Event in Singapore, May 29-31, 2024, at The Singapore EXPO

VANCOUVER, BC, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (FOBIF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), an industry leader in harnessing AI and data intelligence to enable digital transformation, is pleased to announce its selection to represent Canadian AI technology at Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG) from May 29-31, 2024, at the Singapore EXPO. Fobi will participate as part of a delegation organized by the BC Government's Ministry of Jobs, Economic Development, and Innovation.



Patricia Cheong, Event Director at ATxSG, states: “This year’s edition of ATxEnterprise marks a pivotal moment for the tech industry, where the convergence of global leaders and innovators will not only shape the future of technology but also redefine the way we connect, collaborate, and create. The event arrives at a time when technology drives significant economic value across APAC. As a global stage for the future of technology, ATxEnterprise will showcase the universal allure of technology and innovation through our conferences and exhibition. Join us as we usher in a new era in technology and reshape the digital future.”

Rohan Belliappa, Managing Director-BC ASEAN from Trade & Invest BC, states: “Trade and Invest British Columbia are pleased to be part of AsiaTechX in Singapore, the largest ICT industry event in Asia. This event is a highly effective platform for innovative, industry-leading BC technology companies like Fobi AI to access buyers, investors and partners across the region, as well as learn about industry developments and market opportunities in Asia. Partnering with the Government of Canada, Trade and Invest British Columbia are delighted to include Fobi AI within the BC Pavilion at AsiaTechX, helping showcase the Province as a world leading jurisdiction for the AI and digital transformation sectors.”

Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG), Asia’s flagship tech event, fosters discussions at the intersections of technology, society, and the digital economy. It serves as the gateway to the world’s fastest-growing digital economy, bringing together global technology and business communities to shape tech trends, governance, and innovation. The ATxEnterprise segment, held at the Singapore EXPO, stands as the premier exhibition marketplace and conference within ATxSG, showcasing the forefront of technological advancements across various industries.

This event offers Fobi an unparalleled opportunity to identify industry pain points, assess product-market fit, and raise awareness of Canadian technology in new international markets, particularly in the APAC region. Additionally, it serves as an invaluable platform for networking with government officials, business leaders, and entrepreneurs both within Asia and internationally.

With a focus on connecting internationally and introducing cutting-edge technology to new markets, ATxEnterprise presents the perfect opportunity for Fobi to enhance its market presence, attract new customers and investors, forge strategic partnerships, and connect with key industry players globally.

Rob Anson, CEO of Fobi AI, proudly states: "As a Canadian company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation, we are honored to have been chosen by the BC Government to represent Canada alongside other leading Canadian tech companies at Asia Tech x Singapore. This event not only showcases the advancements of Canada's tech industry but also offers a valuable opportunity to connect with industry leaders, establish new partnerships, and grow our presence in the dynamic tech ecosystem of Asia."



For more information about Trade & Invest BD, visit www.britishcolumbia.ca /

For more information about Asia Tech x Singapore 2024, visit asiatechxsg.com

This press release is available on the Fobi website .

To download the Fobi Investor Experience Wallet Pass to get enhanced access to investor information about Fobi, please visit our Investor Experience page .

About BC Trade & Invest:

Trade and Invest BC (TIBC) works with BC companies and international enterprises to help them build strong connections, while also promoting the resources, skills and business solutions that make BC the natural place to work, live and invest. TIBC will match BC capabilities with global buyers, foreign investors with BC opportunities, and BC companies with talented employees. Its experienced and connected team of trade and investment professionals includes a global network of representatives in China, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, SE Asia, India, Europe, and the United States. Connect with TIBC at www.britishcolumbia.ca .



About Asia Tech x Singapore

Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG) is Asia’s flagship technology event jointly organized by Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Informa Tech, supported by the Singapore Tourism Board. The event consists of two main segments, ATxSummit and ATxEnterprise.

ATxEnterprise is the premier exhibition marketplace and conference within Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG), organized by Informa Tech at the Singapore EXPO. This vibrant event brings together the latest in tech innovation across various industries, from Broadcast and Media Tech to ICT and Commercial AI. It serves as a platform for global tech leaders and innovators to network, exchange ideas, and explore cutting-edge advancements, propelling the digital economy and tech industry forward with a special focus on the transformative power of AI. For more information, please visit https://asiatechxsg.com/

About Fobi AI

Founded in 2017 in Vancouver, Canada, Fobi is a leading AI and data intelligence company that provides businesses with real-time applications to digitally transform and future-proof their organizations. Fobi enables businesses to action, leverage, and monetize their customer data by powering personalized and data-driven customer experiences, and drives digital sustainability by eliminating the need for paper and reducing unnecessary plastic waste at scale.

Fobi works with some of the largest global organizations across retail & CPG, insurance, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and more. Fobi is a recognized technology and data intelligence leader across North America and Europe, and is the largest data aggregator in Canada's hospitality & tourism industry.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company

Rob Anson

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For more information, please contact:

Fobi AI Inc. Fobi Website: www.fobi.ai Rob Anson, CEO Facebook: @ Fobiinc T : +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 3 Twitter: @ Fobi_inc E: ir@fobi.ai LinkedIn: @ Fobiinc

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements or information, including statements regarding Fobi's business and technology; the ability of Fobi to engage with industry participants to achieve its goals; the development of Fobi's technology; and the viability of Fobi's business model. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Fobi's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility, and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Fobi believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated, or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity, or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Fobi does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Fobi should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Fobi will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.