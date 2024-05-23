Pinellas REALTOR Organization/Central Pasco REALTOR Organization and Greater Tampa REALTORS Approve Merger

The approved unification creates the sixth-largest REALTOR Association in America and is among the largest mergers in the National Association of REALTORS's history.

TAMPA, Fla., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two of the nation’s most progressive REALTOR® associations in America today announced that their members voted and approved a unification that forms the third largest local REALTOR® association in Florida and the sixth largest association in the nation. The Pinellas REALTOR® Organization (PRO/CPRO) and Greater Tampa REALTORS® (GTR) will merge to become Tampa Bay REALTORS® (pending NAR approval), serving over 24,000 real estate professionals in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties.



This unification recognizes that the Tampa Bay area has become one thriving region, now the 17th largest metropolitan area and one of the fastest-growing markets in the U.S. today. Recognizing that REALTORS® do business throughout the region, members of the new organization will benefit from expanded training, more impactful regional advocacy, and a unified voice supporting Tampa Bay real estate consumers. The merged association will continue participating in Stellar MLS as its second-largest shareholder, and MLS services will remain intact.

Tampa Bay REALTORS® will be driven by two proven leaders serving as Co-CEOs, PRO/CPRO’s David Bennett and GTR’s Jason Outman. David Bennett is the current CEO of PRO/CPRO and brings over 30 years of successful leadership of real estate associations. Jason Outman is the current CEO of GTR and former CEO of Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce. Together, they will leverage their in-depth knowledge of how to actively engage REALTOR® members and embed the organization in impactful community and global initiatives. Their combined expertise is unparalleled.

The staff of both organizations will remain in place and coordinate efforts to expand their abilities to deliver services to ensure every Tampa Bay REALTOR® has the expertise to effectively support the ever-changing needs of real estate consumers.

“Tampa Bay REALTORS® will continue to bring localized services to our members while harnessing our enterprise size and scale to provide cutting-edge programs and influential advocacy,” said Brad Monroe, Chair of the Unification Taskforce that organized the merger.

“To consumers, Tampa Bay is one thriving region. With unification, members can leverage the incredible resources across both associations to provide real estate services throughout the Tampa Bay area with three service centers for more in-person support and a larger combined staff to support member needs,” says Adam Grenville, 2024 President, Greater Tampa REALTORS®.

“In today’s uncertain real estate market, there truly is strength in numbers. The combined centers of excellence of our two associations will enable Tampa Bay REALTORS® to simplify members’ ability to navigate industry changes and enjoy more impactful tools, education, and coordinated advocacy to significantly increase the return on membership dues,” says Tom Steck, President of PRO/CPRO.

Tampa Bay REALTORS® will maintain all three local service centers, all staff, and charitable foundations.

About Greater Tampa REALTORS®

Greater Tampa REALTORS® (GTR) is the largest professional association of real estate brokers and agents in the Tampa Bay area, representing over 15,000 members. GTR provides exceptional professional development and networking programs, supports REALTORS® in accelerating their business with access to the best tools and resources in the industry, and is at the forefront of innovation and change to meet the dynamic needs of the real estate industry. GTR represents REALTORS® involved in residential sales, commercial and investment sales, property management, and appraisals. The term “REALTORS®” is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS® and abides by its strict Code of Ethics. For more information, visit https://tamparealtors.org/.

About Pinellas REALTOR® Organization/Central Pasco REALTOR® Organization

Representing nearly 10,000 members, the Pinellas REALTOR® Organization/Central Pasco REALTOR® Organization is one of the Tampa Bay area’s largest professional trade associations. The organization advances and promotes the real estate profession through professional development programs, government affairs, and political advocacy and maintains a high standard of conduct by real estate professionals through professional standards training and administration. Learn more at www.pinellasrealtor.org.

