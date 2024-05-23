Asset Entities Announces Third Episode of “The Lounge” Podcast With Two-time NFL Superbowl Champion Ray Crockett

DALLAS, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asset Entities Inc. (“Asset Entities” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ASST), a provider of digital marketing and content delivery services across Discord and other social media platforms, and a Ternary payment platform company, today announced that the third episode of its official YouTube channel, "The Lounge," will feature two-time NFL Super Bowl champion Ray Crockett, who will offer insights on his storied career and personal journey through life.



The podcast, hosted by well-known TikToker Kyle Fairbanks, can be viewed starting May 23, 2024, on "The Lounge" YouTube channel @TheAELounge.

After playing college football at Baylor from 1984 to 1988, Crockett was selected in the fourth round of the 1989 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions, playing with Hall of Famer Barry Sanders. Having been in the League for 14 years, Crockett earned two Super Bowl rings with the Denver Broncos as a cornerback in 1998 and 1999, playing both championship seasons with Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway. He notably returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in 1991 and, in 1998, set a Broncos record by amassing 105 combined return yards on two interceptions in the same game.

Following his retirement from the NFL, Crockett turned to television, appearing on the ESPN reality show Bound for Glory and the NBC game show Identity. In 1991, after witnessing a paralyzing injury to former Lions teammate Mike Utley, Crockett lobbied producer Morgan Spurlock to appear in an episode of Spurlock’s series 30 Days. In the episode, Crockett spent 30 consecutive days using a wheelchair to get around.

Currently living in Tampa Bay, Florida, and Dallas, Texas, depending on his professional schedule, Crockett helps train the NFL stars of tomorrow by working as a youth football coach for a middle school football team.

“I look forward to appearing on ‘The Lounge,’” said Mr. Crockett. “I sincerely enjoy Asset Entities’ work on Discord, and I look forward to sharing my life experiences with this amazing community.”

To visit "The Lounge," please go to @TheAELounge on YouTube. To learn about Asset Entities Inc., please visit www.assetentities.com .

About Asset Entities, Inc.

Asset Entities Inc. is a technology company providing social media marketing, management, and content delivery across Discord, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and other social media platforms. Asset Entities is believed to be the first publicly traded Company based on the Discord platform, where it hosts some of Discord’s largest social community-based education and entertainment servers. The Company’s AE.360.DDM suite of services is believed to be the first of its kind for the Design, Development, and Management of Discord community servers. Asset Entities’ initial AE.360.DDM customers have included businesses and celebrities. The Company also has its Ternary payment platform that is a Stripe-verified partner and CRM for Discord communities. The Company’s Social Influencer Network (SiN) service offers white-label marketing, content creation, content management, TikTok promotions, and TikTok consulting to clients in all industries and markets. The Company’s SiN influencers can increase the social media reach of client Discord servers and drives traffic to their businesses. Learn more at assetentities.com , and follow the Company on Twitter at $ASST and @assetentities.

