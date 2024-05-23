LifeVantage To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SALT LAKE CITY, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes at the cellular level, today announced that Steve Fife, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Carl Aure, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the following investor conferences during the month of June:



Water Tower Research Consumer Products Virtual Investor Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Presentation time: 11:00am ET

Location: Virtual

Registration: WTR Consumer Products Conference | Registration

MicroCap Rodeo – Spring Into Summer Conference

Date: Thursday, June 6, 2024

Presentation time: 2:00pm ET

Location: Convene – 810 7th Ave., NYC – 23rd Floor

Registration: MicroCap Rodeo - Spring into Summer | Registration

Webcast link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3045/50680



Management will be available for one-on-one meetings at each conference and a live webcast of each presentation will be accessible on the News & Events section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://lifevantage.gcs-web.com/. Shortly following each presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available at https://lifevantage.gcs-web.com/ for approximately 90 days.

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics, the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds affect human genes to support good health. The Company engages in the identification, research, development, formulation and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and probiotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath & body, and targeted relief products. The Company’s line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements includes its flagship Protandim® family of products, LifeVantage® Omega+, ProBio, IC Bright®, Daily Wellness, Rise AM, Reset PM, and D3+ dietary supplements, the TrueScience® line of skin, hair, bath & body, and targeted relief products. The Company also markets and sells Petandim®, its companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs, Axio® its nootropic energy drink mixes, and PhysIQ, its smart weight management system. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.