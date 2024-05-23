Horizon Aircraft Announces Participation in the 2nd Annual Jefferies eVTOL / AAM Summit

TORONTO, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOVR), doing business as Horizon Aircraft (“Horizon Aircraft” or the “Company”), a leading hybrid electric Vertical TakeOff and Landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft developer, announced today that the Company will participate in a virtual fireside chat during the Jefferies eVTOL / AAM Summit on Thursday, May 30, 2024 at 9:10am Eastern Time.

In addition, Horizon Aircraft’s management team will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings during the event. To schedule a meeting with Horizon Aircraft’s management team, please contact your Jefferies representative or Horizon Aircraft’s Investor Relations at HorizonAircraft@mzgroup.us.

To access the live webcast of Horizon Aircraft’s fireside chat, please click here. A replay of the fireside chat will be available on the Company’s investor relations website here.

About Horizon Aircraft

Horizon Aircraft is an advanced aerospace engineering company that is developing one of the world’s first hybrid eVTOL that is to be able to fly most of its mission exactly like a normal aircraft while offering industry-leading speed, range, and operational utility. Horizon’s unique designs put the mission first and prioritize safety, performance, and utility. Horizon hopes to successfully complete testing and certification of its Cavorite X7 eVTOL quickly and then enter the market and service a broad spectrum of early use cases. Visit www.horizonaircraft.com for more information.

