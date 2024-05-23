XWELL Continues to Innovate in Airport Wellness Space with New Massage Solutions: Introducing Ceragem V6 in select XpresSpa® Locations in US

Expanded service offering underscores XWELL’s ongoing focus on delivering cost-effective wellness services that drive top-line growth

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) (“XWELL” or the “Company”), an authority in wellness solutions for people on the go, today announced plans to introduce the Ceragem V6 Therapeutic Thermal Massager in select XpresSpa locations beginning in the second quarter of 2024. The fully autonomous and innovative massage solution is designed to rejuvenate and revolutionize relaxation by providing enhanced blood circulation, muscle and joint discomfort, as well as muscle relaxation.



"We are excited to introduce this cutting-edge massage solution to travelers," commented XWELL Chief Executive Officer, Scott Milford. "This offering reflects our ongoing commitment to integrate innovative wellness experiences within our spas, enabling us to cost effectively increase revenue, drive more retail traffic, while also delivering an efficient experience for our customers.”

In the coming months, XpresSpa will begin offering the Ceragem Therapeutic Thermal Massager, Ceragem V6, premium therapeutic massage technology within multiple XpresSpa locations in the United States. This innovative device combines touchless massage, compression, and heat therapy to provide users with a blissful experience of relaxation and relief. Cleared by the FDA as a Class II medical device, the Ceragem V6 offers various service options of 20, 40, and 60 minutes. The Ceragem V6 is currently set to launch May 22, 2024 in Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) with launches in Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) and Orlando International Airport (MCO) soon after.

”We are pleased to partner with XpresSpa to bring our innovative Ceragem V6 Therapeutic Thermal Massager to travelers across the United States,” said Brian Yang, CEO of Ceragem International. “This collaboration allows us to offer a state-of-the-art wellness experience to a wider audience, providing them with unparalleled relaxation and wellness benefits. We believe that the integration of the Ceragem V6 at XpresSpa locations will enhance the travel experience of many customers by offering a unique blend of therapeutic touchless massage, compression, and heat therapy.”

These offerings complement a series tech-forward initiatives across the XWELL portfolio, including the recent pilot integration of Revitalize's IV hydration drip therapies in our Miami International Airport (MIA) XpresSpa and the successful introduction of Clockwork MiNiCURE robotic manicures at our Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) XpresSpa. These strategic initiatives demonstrate XWELL's pursuit of cost-effective revenue growth, solidifying its position as a leader in travel wellness.

For more information about these groundbreaking products and XpresSpa, visit www.xpresspa.com.

About XWELL, Inc.

XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) is a leading global wellness holding company operating multiple brands: XpresSpa®, Treat™, Naples Wax Center®, XpresCheck® and HyperPointe™.



XpresSpa is a leading retailer of wellness services and related products, with 32 locations in 15 airports globally.

Naples Wax Center is a group of upscale skin care boutiques, with three locations currently operating.

XpresCheck is a provider of screening and diagnostic testing in partnership with the CDC and Concentric by Ginkgo, conducting biosurveillance monitoring in its airport locations to identify new SARS-CoV-2 variants of interest and concern as well as other pathogens entering the country from across the world.

HyperPointe is a leading digital healthcare and data analytics relationship company serving the global healthcare industry.

About Ceragem

Ceragem Inc. is a renowned global home healthcare company dedicated to transforming the future of home healthcare. Specializing in therapeutic massage products and services, Ceragem Inc. aims to enhance the well-being and quality of life for individuals worldwide. By integrating advanced technology and innovative design, Ceragem Inc. provides solutions that bring professional-level therapeutic care directly into the comfort of your home.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events, including the Company’s current plans and expectations relating to the business and operations and future store openings, including but not limited to, future openings of Naples Wax Center and XpresSpa stores, are based upon information available to XWELL as of the date of this press release, and are not guarantees of the future performance of the Company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning XWELL, or other matters and attributable to XWELL or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. XWELL does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.

Contacts: Maria Kucinski MWW mkucinski@mww.com Joseph Calabrese MWW jcalabrese@mww.com Valentina Marmolejo MWW vmarmolejo@mww.com