Western Balkans Cyber Capacity Centre will organize a Regional Conference in Podgorica, Montenegro from June 10-12, 2024.
SLOVENIA, May 21 - Western Balkans Cyber Capacity Centre Regional Conference aims to foster in-depth discussions, promote collaboration between stakeholders, and contribute to the security and resilience of the Western Balkans.
The Regional Cybersecurity Conference will feature four different cyber-related panels (11th of June 2024) and two different workshops (12th of June 2024 morning) which will gather eminent experts and practitioners in areas covered by the panels/workshops. The participating panelists come from competent international organizations and institutions such as: EU EEAS, NATO, ENISA, Campus Cyber in France, DiploFoundation, Microsoft, Alyconie …
10th of June 2024 : Arrival of participants – Cocktail Reception
11th of June 2024 :
- Session 1 : Cybersecurity and resilience of critical infrastructure
- Session 2 : Evolution of cybercrime phenomena, and international criminal assistance
- Session 3 : Artificial Intelligence and Ethics in Cybersecurity
- Session 4 : Role of cyber diplomacy in preventing cyber conflict, crisis management, and promoting international standards for peaceful and secure cyberspace
12th of June 2024 :
- WB3C Cyber Diagnosis – Final feedback and discussions
- Introduction of Diagonale – Cyber Prediagnostic Tool (Donation from French Ministry of Interior)