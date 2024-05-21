Western Balkans Cyber Capacity Centre will organize a Regional Conference in Podgorica, Montenegro from June 10-12, 2024.

SLOVENIA, May 21 - Western Balkans Cyber Capacity Centre Regional Conference aims to foster in-depth discussions, promote collaboration between stakeholders, and contribute to the security and resilience of the Western Balkans.

The Regional Cybersecurity Conference will feature four different cyber-related panels (11th of June 2024) and two different workshops (12th of June 2024 morning) which will gather eminent experts and practitioners in areas covered by the panels/workshops. The participating panelists come from competent international organizations and institutions such as: EU EEAS, NATO, ENISA, Campus Cyber in France, DiploFoundation, Microsoft, Alyconie …

10th of June 2024 : Arrival of participants – Cocktail Reception

11th of June 2024 :

Session 1 : Cybersecurity and resilience of critical infrastructure

Session 2 : Evolution of cybercrime phenomena, and international criminal assistance

Session 3 : Artificial Intelligence and Ethics in Cybersecurity

Session 4 : Role of cyber diplomacy in preventing cyber conflict, crisis management, and promoting international standards for peaceful and secure cyberspace

12th of June 2024 :