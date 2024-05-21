Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,072 in the last 365 days.

Western Balkans Cyber Capacity Centre will organize a Regional Conference in Podgorica, Montenegro from June 10-12, 2024.

SLOVENIA, May 21 - Western Balkans Cyber Capacity Centre Regional Conference aims to foster in-depth discussions, promote collaboration between stakeholders, and contribute to the security and resilience of the Western Balkans.

The Regional Cybersecurity Conference will feature four different cyber-related panels (11th of June 2024) and two different workshops (12th of June 2024 morning) which will gather eminent experts and practitioners in areas covered by the panels/workshops. The participating panelists come from competent international organizations and institutions such as: EU EEAS, NATO, ENISA, Campus Cyber in France, DiploFoundation, Microsoft, Alyconie …

 

10th of June 2024 : Arrival of participants – Cocktail Reception

 

11th of June 2024 :

  • Session 1 : Cybersecurity and resilience of critical infrastructure
  • Session 2 : Evolution of cybercrime phenomena, and international criminal assistance
  • Session 3 : Artificial Intelligence and Ethics in Cybersecurity
  • Session 4 : Role of cyber diplomacy in preventing cyber conflict, crisis management, and promoting international standards for peaceful and secure cyberspace

12th of June 2024 :

  • WB3C Cyber Diagnosis – Final feedback and discussions
  • Introduction of Diagonale – Cyber Prediagnostic Tool (Donation from French Ministry of Interior)

You just read:

Western Balkans Cyber Capacity Centre will organize a Regional Conference in Podgorica, Montenegro from June 10-12, 2024.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more