Prime Minister Golob discusses food crisis with FAO Director General

SLOVENIA, May 21 - In their conversation, Prime Minister Golob highlighted the difficult and worrying war zone in which the people of Gaza are currently living. "Membership of the Security Council has allowed us to make our voice heard and to draw attention to the suffering of the Palestinians. That is why Slovenia decided to continue funding UNRWA; the country has even increased its funding, and other European countries followed suit. It is a sign of respect for people living in a truly difficult situation, where the basic necessities are scarce and people are living in hunger because of the war," said the Prime Minister.

Director-General Qu Dongyu thanked the Prime Minister for Slovenia's efforts as non-permanent member of the UN Security Council to help other countries and for its extraordinary solidarity. He added that the FAO, as a professional and apolitical organisation, is trying its best to help solve the food crisis in Gaza and in other war zones, noting the importance of the right to food.

A day after the World Bee Day, Qu Dongyu thanked Slovenia on behalf of the FAO for its contribution to the very founding of the World Bee Day. He underlined that is not only about the honey but also about the incredible importance of the beekeeping tradition and protecting pollinators.