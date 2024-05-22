Slovenia to extend control at Croatian and Hungarian borders by six months

SLOVENIA, May 22 - "Yesterday, the Italian Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, informed me of the intention to extend border control at the Slovenian-Italian border," said Mr Poklukar. The extension is expected to last for half a year, i.e. until December 2024, as allowed by the Schengen Code. In addition to the already familiar reasons for the reintroduction of control by Italy, the notification received by the Ministry of the Interior additionally cites the reason of ensuring a high level of security during Italy's presidency of the G7.

"The Italian Minister has assured me that the border control regime on their side remains the same as before," said Mr Poklukar. This means that the temporary checks will continue to be targeted and, above all, aimed at having the least possible negative impact on the lives of the local border population and the economy. "I reiterated my request to the Italian Minister to ensure that border control is carried out in a spirit of friendly and neighbourly relations, which he has promised."

In a telephone conversation yesterday, the Ministers agreed to hold a bilateral meeting in Nova Gorica in mid-June. They also confirmed their readiness to continue the trilateral cooperation between Croatia, Italy and Slovenia and to work together in the Western Balkans region. "We also reaffirmed our willingness to continue our discussions in a spirit of good cooperation not only in the region, but also within the Council of Ministers of the European Union for Home Affairs."

Slovenia temporarily reintroduced border control at the internal Schengen borders with Croatia and Hungary on 21 October 2023 due to the increased threat of terrorism, in order to ensure a high level of security for all residents of Slovenia. The measure is in place until 22 June 2024.

As the situation has not improved and the security crisis in the Middle East is only getting worse, Slovenia has decided to extend control at its borders with Croatia and Hungary for a period of six months. "I informed my colleagues, the Ministers of the Interior of Croatia and Hungary, of the extension in a telephone conversation today. We have also notified the European Commission and the relevant EU institutions," the Minister said, continuing, "I have assured both Ministers that the Slovenian police will continue to carry out control in the same way as before – with targeted border checks focused on preventing terrorism, extremism and cross-border crime." The aim is to ensure minimal negative impact on travellers, businesses and the environment. "We have proven this since we reintroduced border control at the internal borders with Croatia and Hungary." In view of the upcoming tourist season, when traffic at major former border crossing points is expected to increase significantly, the police will carry out checks as they have done in peak periods so far. There were no major bottlenecks at border crossing points during the Christmas-New Year holidays or during the Easter and May Day holidays. "I expect a similar situation during the main tourist season, with a short delay here and there, which is normal at most European borders."

During the implementation of the temporary control at the internal border with Croatia and Hungary, from 21 October 2023 through 12 May 2024, the Slovenian police handled 26,383 unauthorised border crossings and refused entry at border crossing points to 1,537 persons who did not meet the conditions for entry into Slovenia. In this period, 1,295 Schengen Information System (SIS) alerts were identified during border checks. "These data show that control at the internal borders with Croatia and Hungary is effective."

Finally, Minister Poklukar said that the Ministry of the Interior and the Slovenian police are conducting a number of activities and measures to ensure the safety of our citizens. "Providing security is our task, and one that the Slovenian police, together with the Ministry of the Interior, perform very well at home, in the wider region and within the European Union. I thank the Slovenian police for a job well done," concluded Minister Poklukar.