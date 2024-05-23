Pancreatic Cancer Market Size is expected to grow by 2034, estimated DelveInsight

Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer - Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2034

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s ‘Pancreatic Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast–2034’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the pancreatic cancer historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the pancreatic cancer market trends in the United States, EU-5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Pancreatic Cancer Market Report

• As per SEER (2024), it is estimated that there will be 66,440 new cases of pancreatic cancer in 2024.

• As per DelveInsight estimates, exocrine pancreatic cancer is more common than the neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer accounting for more than 90% of total cases.

• As per the estimates, in the US, approximately half od the patients of the cases were found to be distant at the time of diagnosis.

• In 2023, among the treated pancreatic patients, majority patients experienced disease progression from the first-line to the second-line treatment.

• Among incodjnjkb the molecular alterations, KRAS2 mutation is most common type of mutation observed in pancreatic cancer, followed by TP53, and p16/CDKN2A.

• The leading Pancreatic Cancer Companies working in the market include AstraZeneca, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Bayer, Roche, Celgene, Bristol-Myers Squibb, BioLineRx, Alligator Bioscience, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, OSE Immunotherapeutics, Actuate Therapeutics, FibroGen, NeoImmuneTech, NOXXON Pharma, Silenseed Ltd., Amgen, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Merus, Mirati Therapeutics, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Ocuphire Pharma, Processa Pharmaceuticals, ImmunityBio, Berg, Panbela Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Eleison Pharmaceuticals, Molecular Templates, Lokon Pharma AB, Cantargia AB, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others.

• Promising Pancreatic Cancer Therapies in the various stages of development include ornithine S-1, Napabucasin, Gemcitabine, Parvovirus H-1 (H-1PV), AG-013736, Lanreotide autogel 120 mg, and others.

• May 2024:- Amgen-A Phase 1b Study Evaluating the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Efficacy of AMG 193 in Combination With Other Therapies in Subjects With Advanced Gastrointestinal, Biliary Tract, or Pancreatic Cancers With Homozygous MTAP-deletion.

• May 2024:- AstraZeneca-LYNPARZA Tablets 100 mg, 150mg General Drug Use-results Study in Patients on Maintenance Treatment After Platinum-based Chemotherapy for BRCA Mutated Curatively Unresectable Pancreas Cancer.

• May 2024:- The Affiliated Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital of Nanjing University Medical School- A Multicenter Study of Penpulimab and Anlotinib in Combination With Nab-paclitaxel Plus Gemcitabine as First-line Therapy in Patients (Pts) With Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer: PAAG.

• May 2024:- Washington University School of Medicine- Phase II Study of Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy and Focal Adhesion Kinase Inhibitor in Advanced Pancreas Adenocarcinoma. The first 6 patients randomized to the experimental arm will be considered the safety lead-in and will be assessed for dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs). The 6 patients randomized to the control arm will be evaluated for correlatives but will not be included in the analysis for primary and secondary endpoints.

• May 2024:- Verastem, Inc.- A Phase 1b/2a Study of Gemcitabine and Nab-paclitaxel in Combination With Avutometinib (VS-6766) and Defactinib in Patients With Previously Untreated Metastatic Adenocarcinoma of the Pancreas.

Pancreatic Cancer Market Outlook

Pancreatic Cancer Overview

Pancreatic cancer is a type of cancer that originates in the pancreas, an organ located behind the stomach. The pancreas plays a crucial role in digestion by producing enzymes that help break down food and hormones like insulin that regulate blood sugar levels. Pancreatic cancer occurs when cells in the pancreas begin to grow uncontrollably. It can spread rapidly to nearby organs and is often diagnosed at an advanced stage, which makes it difficult to treat successfully. There are several types of pancreatic cancer, but the most common type is adenocarcinoma, which starts in the cells that line the ducts of the pancreas.

Pancreatic Cancer Epidemiology Insights

• Total Pancreatic Cancer Incident Cases

• Pancreatic Cancer Molecular Alteration-specific Incident Cases

• Pancreatic Cancer Stage-specific Incident Cases

Pancreatic Cancer Epidemiology Insights

Pancreatic Cancer Emerging Drugs Profile

• OSE2101: OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSE2101 is a therapeutic neo-epitope-based vaccine. It is a proprietary combination of nine optimized neo-epitopes, selected and optimized from five tumoral antigens to activate specifically T-cells, plus one epitope giving universal helper T-cell response targeting T-cell activation. Phase II study TEDOPAM compares Tedopi in combination with FOLFIRI chemotherapy versus FOLFIRI, in maintenance treatment after treatment with FOLFIRINOX. The primary endpoint of the trial is the 1-year survival rate.

• Motixafortide (BL-8040): BioLineRx

Motixafortide (formerly known as BL-8040/BKT140) is a novel selective inhibitor of the CXCR4 chemokine receptor. CXCR4 is a well-validated therapeutic target involved in the mobilization and trafficking of hematopoietic stem cells, immune cells, and cancer cells from the bone marrow and the lymph nodes to the peripheral blood. Motixafortide is being developed as a platform for several indications, including mobilization of hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) for autologous transplantations, treatment of solid tumors, and other hematological malignancies.

• Anktiva (N-803): ImmunityBio

The cytokine interleukin-15 (IL-15) plays a crucial role in the immune system by affecting the development, maintenance, and function of the natural killer (NK) and T-cells. N-803 is a novel IL-15 superagonist complex consisting of an IL-15 mutant (IL-15N72D) bound to an IL-15 receptor α/IgG1 Fc fusion protein. Its mechanism of action is direct specific stimulation of CD8 + T-cells and NK cells through beta-gamma T cell receptor binding (not alpha) while avoiding T-reg stimulation. N-803 has improved pharmacokinetic properties, longer persistence in lymphoid tissues, and enhanced anti-tumor activity compared to native, non-complexed IL-15 in vivo.

• SBP-101: Panbela Therapeutics

SBP-101 is a proprietary polyamine analog designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI) by exploiting an observed high affinity of the compound for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and other tumors. Laboratory studies suggest the primary mechanism of action of SBP-101 is driven by its enhanced uptake in pancreatic cancer cells and, potentially, other cancer cell types, resulting in disruption of normal polyamine metabolism. SBP-101 is also taken up preferentially by the exocrine pancreas, the liver, and kidneys. Importantly, pancreatic islet cells, which secrete insulin and are structurally and functionally dissimilar to acinar cells, are not impacted by SBP-101.

Pancreatic Cancer Market Outlook

Pancreatic cancer is enlisted as one of the most common cancers and the seventh-highest cause of cancer mortality worldwide. The incidence of pancreatic cancer is increasing in the Western world. The incidence of pancreatic adenocarcinoma is rising in the developed world, and modifiable lifestyle factors such as alcohol and obesity may play an essential role. The five-year survival from this disease is as low as 2% in some countries, despite improvements in surgical technique, chemotherapy regimens, and the introduction of neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy. Currently, the main therapeutic approach for pancreatic cancer patients is majorly based on chemotherapy.

Pancreatic Cancer Market Insights

Pancreatic cancer ranks among the most prevalent cancers with a high mortality rate. Surgical intervention stands out as the optimal treatment for localized or regional cases. However, chemotherapy is the preferred pharmaceutical option across all stages of pancreatic cancer. Additionally, targeted therapies such as LYNPARZA for BRCA mutations, VITRAKVI and ROZLYTREK for NTRK gene expression in solid tumors, and KEYTRUDA for solid tumor patients with microsatellite instability-high expression have been utilized alongside traditional treatments.

Pancreatic Cancer Emerging Therapy Assessment

Pancreatic cancer pipeline possesses some drugs in mid- and late stage developments to be approved in the near future. The emerging landscape holds a diverse range of therapeutic alternatives for treatment, including pamrevlumab (FibroGen), OSE2101 (OSE Immunotherapeutics), LOAd703 (Lokon Pharma), and others in different lines of treatment. Expected launch of these therapies shall further create a positive impact on the market.

Pancreatic Cancer Drugs Uptake

• SBP-101: Panbela Therapeutics

SBP-101 is a proprietary polyamine analog designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI) by exploiting an observed high affinity of the compound for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and other tumors.

• Pamrevlumab: FibroGen

Pamrevlumab is a first-in-class antibody developed by FibroGen to inhibit the activity of connective tissue growth factor (CTGF), a common factor in fibrotic and proliferative disorders characterized by persistent and excessive scarring that can lead to organ dysfunction and failure.

Pancreatic Cancer Drugs Market

The Pancreatic Cancer Drugs Market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years as more targeted therapies receive regulatory approval and enter clinical practice. Additionally, ongoing research efforts aimed at better understanding the molecular mechanisms underlying Pancreatic Cancer signaling in Pancreatic Cancer are likely to uncover new therapeutic targets and further expand treatment options for patients.

Pancreatic Cancer Companies

AstraZeneca, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Bayer, Roche, Celgene, Bristol-Myers Squibb, BioLineRx, Alligator Bioscience, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, OSE Immunotherapeutics, Actuate Therapeutics, FibroGen, NeoImmuneTech, NOXXON Pharma, Silenseed Ltd., Amgen, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Merus, Mirati Therapeutics, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Ocuphire Pharma, Processa Pharmaceuticals, ImmunityBio, Berg, Panbela Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Eleison Pharmaceuticals, Molecular Templates, Lokon Pharma AB, Cantargia AB, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others.

Scope of the Pancreatic Cancer Market

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2020-2034

• Pancreatic Cancer Companies- AstraZeneca, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Bayer, Roche, Celgene, Bristol-Myers Squibb, BioLineRx, Alligator Bioscience, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, OSE Immunotherapeutics, Actuate Therapeutics, FibroGen, NeoImmuneTech, NOXXON Pharma, Silenseed Ltd., Amgen, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Merus, Mirati Therapeutics, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Ocuphire Pharma, Processa Pharmaceuticals, ImmunityBio, Berg, Panbela Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Eleison Pharmaceuticals, Molecular Templates, Lokon Pharma AB, Cantargia AB, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others.

• Pancreatic Cancer Therapies- S-1, Napabucasin, Gemcitabine, Parvovirus H-1 (H-1PV), AG-013736, Lanreotide autogel 120 mg, and others.

• Pancreatic Cancer Market Dynamics: Pancreatic Cancer Market Drivers and Barriers

• Pancreatic Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement, Unmet Needs and Future Perspective

Pancreatic Cancer Market Outlook

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Pancreatic Cancer-Market Overview at a Glance

4. Pancreatic Cancer - Future Prospects

5. Executive Summary of Pancreatic Cancer

6. Key Events

7. Disease Background and Overview

8. Treatment and Management

9. Methodology

10. Epidemiology and Patient Population

11. Patient Journey

12. Marketed Products

13. Emerging Therapies

14. Pancreatic Cancer: Seven Major Market Analysis

15. Market Access and Reimbursement

16. KOL Views

17. SWOT Analysis

18. Unmet Needs

19. Appendix

20. DelveInsight Capabilities

21. Disclaimer

22. About DelveInsight

