Plastic Compounding Market Research: Key Insights for Strategic Planning

Plastic Compounding Industry Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a report titled "Plastic Compounding Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032." According to the report, the global plastic compounding industry was estimated at $448.3 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $781.3 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰

The plastic compounding market involves the production and customization of plastic compounds, which are materials created by blending various additives, fillers, and polymers to enhance the properties of plastics. These compounds are utilized in industries such as automotive, construction, packaging, electronics, and consumer goods for manufacturing products with specific characteristics like strength, durability, flame resistance, and color.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭'𝐬 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐛𝐲:

- Escalating demand from the packaging sector

- Increased production rate of plastic

- However, government norms and regulations on the use of plastic components are hindering market growth. Conversely, the rise of the automotive industry presents various growth opportunities.

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 & 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬

- Forecast Period: 2023–2032

- Base Year: 2022

- Market Size in 2022: $448.3 Million

- Market Size in 2032: $781.3 Million

- CAGR: 5.7%

- No. of Pages: 353

- Segments Covered: Polymer Type, End Use, Region

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

- Polypropylene (PP)

- Polyethylene (PE)

- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

- Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

- Polyurethane (PU)

- Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

- Other Polymers

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

- Automotive

- Building & Construction

- Packaging

- Electrical & Electronics

- Medical

- Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- LAMEA

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:

- Held the highest market share in 2022 (over one-fourth of global revenue).

- Expected to maintain leadership due to its extensive use in automotive components.

- The growing automotive sector boosts demand for polypropylene-based compounds.

𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐡𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:

- Projected to have the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032.

𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:

- Accounted for the largest share in 2022 (over one-third of global revenue).

- Expected to maintain lead due to the booming packaging industry.

𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:

- Projected to have the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

- Held the highest market share in 2022 (nearly half of global revenue).

- Expected to maintain dominance and exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

- ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION

- BASF SE

- CELANESE CORPORATION

- COVESTRO AG

- KINGFA SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY (INDIA) LIMITED

- LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS B.V.

- AVIENT CORPORATION

- SABIC

- SOLVAY

- DUPONT

These key players have adopted strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, and agreements to increase market share and maintain dominance in various regions. The report provides detailed analyses of these companies' business performances, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic moves to showcase the competitive scenario.

