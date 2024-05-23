NowVertical Group Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date and Financial Webinar

TORONTO, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSX-V: NOW) (OTCQB: NOWVF) (“NOW” or the “Company”), a leading data analytics and AI solutions company, will announce its 2024 first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 30, 2024, after the market close. This will be followed by a webinar at 9:30 AM EDT (6:30 AM PDT) on Friday, May 31, 2024, to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook.

NOW invites shareholders, analysts, investors, media representatives, and other stakeholders to attend our upcoming earnings webinar to discuss Q1 2024 results. Participants will include Sandeep Mendiratta, Chief Executive Officer; Christine Nelson, Interim Chief Financial Officer; and Andre Garber, Chief Development Officer. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Investor Webinar Registration

Register to watch the webinar here: https://bit.ly/NOW_Q1_2024_Webinar

Following the call, a recording of the webinar and supporting materials will be available on the investor’s section of the company’s website at: https://nowvertical.com/news-and-media/

About NowVertical Group Inc.

The Company is a data analytics and AI solutions company offering comprehensive solutions, software and services. As a global provider, we deliver cutting-edge data, technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications to private and public enterprises. Our solutions form the bedrock of modern enterprises, converting data investments into business solutions. NOW is growing organically and through strategic acquisitions. For further details about NOW, please visit www.nowvertical.com .

For further information, please contact:

Andre Garber, CDO

IR@nowvertical.com



Glen Nelson, Investor Relations and Communications:

glen.nelson@nowvertical.com

t: (403) 763-9797

