PCUz convenes expert anti-trafficking roundtable in Tashkent

On 23-24 May, the PCUz convened an expert roundtable on National Referral Mechanisms (NRMs) to protect the rights of trafficked persons.

Forty participants representing Central Asian state structures and civil society organizations gathered to share their experiences, promising practices and challenges in implementing NRMs for victims of human trafficking in Central Asia. The aim of the event was to demonstrate stakeholders’ high commitment to combating human trafficking and to promote dialogue and cooperation among Central Asian countries, including interdepartmental cooperation among the countries of the region, prompt referral and assistance to victims.

In his opening remarks, OSCE Project Coordinator in Uzbekistan Ambassador Antti Karttunen noted that “Human trafficking is just one of those topics that do not appear in the newspapers every day. And yet, human trafficking is at the nexus of organized crime, is a source for funding for transnational criminal groups, is endangering economic growth, and is violating human rights of trafficked persons. At the societal level, trafficking in human beings questions the fundamental principles of respect for human rights, the rule of law and democratic values.”

Participants explored the legal landscape and the effectiveness of current policies, proposing improvements to ensure better protection and support for victims. The sessions underscored the importance of NRMs in coordinating comprehensive responses to human trafficking.

The event was organized in cooperation with the National commission on issues of combating human trafficking and decent work of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat, the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek, the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe, the OSCE Programme Office in Astana and the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) Kazakhstan.