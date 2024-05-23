Empowering young women leaders: two-day training for girls in Bishkek concluded with the support of the OSCE

BISHKEK, 22 May 2024 - A two-day training session aimed at educating and empowering 60 girls concluded with the support of the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek, in partnership with the Civic Education Centre and UNICEF.

Key topics included women's leadership and participation in decision-making processes, governance, rule of law, civic activism, and electoral rights. One of the highlights of the event was a simulated election, which provided the girls with hands-on electoral experience. Participants gained practical knowledge and confidence to contribute to their communities.

“This training session is a vital step towards empowering young girls with the knowledge and confidence to participate actively in their communities and beyond,” highlighted Nurjan Shaildabekova, Chairperson of the Central Commission on Elections and Referenda of the Kyrgyz Republic.

“We pay special attention to enhancing the capacity and leadership skills of youth, primarily young girls," noted Jannat Soronbaeva, National Democratic Institutions Officer at the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek.

“We believe that educating young girls about governance and ensuring their voices are heard in decision-making processes is an investment in a brighter, more inclusive future. These sessions inspire action and participation," shared Bermet Akimkanova, National Rule of Law Officer at the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek.

This initiative, part of a series of seminars for high school girls from new settlements around Bishkek, was conducted at the Central Commission on Elections and Referenda. The OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek is committed to promoting gender equality and civic education in the Kyrgyz Republic.