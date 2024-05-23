Protection of Critical Infrastructure and Vulnerable Targets Consultations Concluded in Bishkek with the support of the OSCE

From 15 to 17 May 2024, the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek facilitated consultations on the safety and security of critical infrastructure and public places with relevant authorities of the Kyrgyz Republic. Led by the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED) and the United Nations Office of Counter Terrorism (UNOCT), the discussions were held in partnership with the OSCE and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic.

These in-depth consultations aimed to support the Joint Action Plan for the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in Central Asia and the Kyrgyz Republic's Programme on Countering Extremism and Terrorism for 2023-2027.

The consultations focused on identifying Kyrgyzstan’s needs and priorities in protection of vulnerable targets. The 3-day event brought together 32 officials from 23 ministries and agencies of the Kyrgyz Republic, coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Anti-Terrorist Centre of the State Committee for National Security.

The outcome of the event will be a national Action Plan with concrete recommendations to enhance national security capabilities, aligning with UN Security Council resolutions 2341 (2017) and 2396 (2017) and the 2018 Addendum to the Madrid Guiding Principles on Foreign Terrorist Fighters (S/2018/1177).