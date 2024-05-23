Rishi Sunak calls a general election: Mental health must be a priority

The Prime Minister has announced there will be a general election on Thursday 4th July 2024.

We need political parties to prioritise mental health and fix our broken mental health system.

That's what the public wants and deserves.

Our survey found that 4 in 10 people say mental health will be important in shaping their decision on which party to vote for at the next election.

Our survey found that among people under 40s, mental health was considered the fourth most important issue among a possible 13.

Two thirds of the public say they worry about the mental health of friends and family.

It is clear mental health is front of mind for so many people, therefore it is vital that all parties take it seriously this election year.