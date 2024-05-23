Dr. Justice W. Obi of Graceland Biochemical Technology International LLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

HOLLIS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to recent studies, more than four thousand women tragically die of cervical cancer each year. Not only is a cancer diagnosis devastating, having to make decisions about treatment options add to the stress and anxiety. If you have gotten a cervical cancer diagnosis you can opt for getting surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, or targeted therapy say your prayers and hope for he best. But even with the newest so called promising cancer treatment plans either one can put you at risk for potential side effects. From infections, damage to the urinary and intestinal systems, the side effects of chemotherapy including fatigue, nausea, hair loss, and diarrhea are gut wrenching. The great news is that Dr Obi has a medicine that applied topically, can completely cure cervical cancer. In his radio interview with Jim Masters, Dr. Justice will discuss this miracle medicine, the loopholes he needs to go through to get it approved, and what we all need to do to make it happen.

Acclaimed for his expertise in pharmaceutical compounding, Dr. Justice Obi, President of Graceland Biochemical Technology International LLC, primary mission is in utilizing combinations of various pharmaceuticals to develop treatments for a comprehensive range of diseases.

Dr. Obi has the drug that cures HPV which causes cervical cancer HPV. He discovered this drug in 1986 while he was treating genital warts and malaria when by chance he realized it obliterates cervical cancer as well. It is an innovative topical treatment for women at high-risk HPV.

Thus Dr. Obi wants the entire world to know the actual facts, that HPV infections are not only preventable they are absolutely treatable and curable.

Unfortunately, although it has been approved by the FDA a an antimalaria drug for malaria it’s not approved for curing cervical cancer. However, for advanced cervical cancers that may spread or have begun to metastasize, his medicine will not work.

According to Dr. Obi, his numerous calls to Pfizer have been ignored. He points out that If medicine had been discovered by Pfizer they would have put it out to the world but they are not interested it seems in working with people outside their circle which to Dr. Obi is disheartening and disappointing.

Thus, he needs potential investors. Currently he is waiting for a grant which looks very promising and he is excited about that.

Prior to his career as a physician and pharmacist, Dr. Obi earned a Doctor of Medicine from the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez in Chihuahua, Mexico the coming years, Dr. Obi aims to devote more focus towards treating patients from underserved communities all over the world, particularly in South Africa, Nigeria and China.

,According to Dr. Obi, he has saved the lives of over 60 women in the U.S. who were diagnosed with high risk HPV, and would have lost their lives o cervical cancer without appropriate treatment. He has used the life-saving drug to save the lives of women worldwide.

Dr Obi emphasizes that the treatment for cervical precancerous stages are all outpatient cure with no hospitalization required. It could be self-done in the patient’s home for 5 to 7 days using vaginal douche solution of the life saving drug.

Dr. Obi encourages women to stay informed about cervical cancer risks and take preventive measures, such as regular screenings and vaccinations.

Dr. Obi reminds us, we are all a part of the challenges he faces. We must all fight for our lives against the FDA who remain increasingly apathetic and unmoved by the staggering loss of life from the effects of cancer.

