DITP, Ministry of Commerce of Thailand Hosts "Thai Night: Where Films Come Alive" at Cannes Film Festival

CANNES, France, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government, hosted the prestigious "Thai Night: Where Films Come Alive" gala on 18 May 2024. The event took place at the iconic Carlton Cannes, situated in the heart of the world-renowned Cannes Film Festival.



Presided over by Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi, Thai Night showcased the exponential growth of the Thai film industry over recent years and provided opportunities for Thai film makers to present their works, create connections and expand effective business channels under theme “Inspiring Thailand”.

In the past year, the Thai film industry has achieved overwhelming success in terms of income and popularity, both domestically and abroad. This success is particularly evident in horror films, drama series, and LGBTQ+ content, which boast a variety of stories, presentation formats, and high production quality. Cannes Thai Night 2024 was attended by over 300 prominent figures from international film communities including buyers, directors, investors, platform owners, actors, celebrities and media representatives from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Japan, Canada and more than 10 other countries.

On this occasion, HRH Princess Ubolratana extended a warm invitation to all filmmakers and creatives, welcoming them to explore the multifaceted brilliance of Thailand in all 4 aspects, including Talents, Locations, Productions and Post-productions. Held by the Ministry of Commerce, Thai Night event served as a vibrant platform to showcase the potential of Thai cinema in important film festivals worldwide such as the American Film Market in Los Angeles, USA, the Hong Kong International Film & TV Market in Hong Kong, People's Republic of China and the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Apart from promoting and expanding the entertainment business network of Thai entrepreneurs, the event also presented outstanding features of other industries such as authentic Thai food and herbal drinks, special performance show inspired by longstanding history and rich cultural heritage, and the policies to foster Thai film industry and foreign films to shot in Thailand.

Beyond the gala, Thailand actively participates in the Cannes Film Festival through Thailand Pavilion at Marche du Film which presents Thai film productions and connect Thai filmmakers and service providers with international partners.

#ThaiNightCannes2024

Media Contact:

Issaree Suwunnavid

Publicist

info@thainightcannes.com