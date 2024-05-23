Press Releases

05/23/2024

Governor Lamont Signs Law Establishing Property Tax Exemption for Veterans With Service-Connected Disabilities

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has signed legislation creating a state law that exempts from property taxes the primary residence or motor vehicle of former members of the United States Armed Forces who have a permanent and total disability rating resulting from their active-duty service.

The exemption applies to a home that is owned by an eligible service member and is their primary residence. If an eligible service member does not own a home, the exemption will apply to one motor vehicle owned by the service member.

To qualify, the former service member must have served in the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Air Force, or Space Force; have a service-connected permanent and total disability rating as determined by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs; reside in Connecticut; and file for the exemption with the town assessor.

“Our service members put their lives on the line to protect our nation, and this property tax exemption will provide some relief to those who have made sacrifices for our country,” Governor Lamont said. “Connecticut is the home of many veterans who have provided for our nation, and we want to ensure that they are properly cared for in their lives after leaving service. I want to thank the entire legislature for sending this bill to my desk so that I could sign it into law, and in particular I applaud Representative Anthony Nolan for his continued advocacy in support of this bill.”

The bill was approved with the unanimous support of every member of the Connecticut General Assembly present and voting.

“This is one of the greatest bills I’ve voted for, and I’m so proud to see its unanimous, bipartisan passage in the legislature and signage into law by Governor Lamont,” State Representative Anthony Nolan (D-New London), co-chair of the Committee on Veterans and Military Affairs, said. “This bill acknowledges and appreciates the sacrifices these veterans have made for their country. It provides them with financial relief and support, recognizing their services and the challenges they may face due to their disabilities. It also improves their quality of life by easing their financial burden and allowing them to focus on their health and well-being. Thank you to Governor Lamont for his steadfast support and for signing this amazing bill into law.”

“Our veterans who served our country and made sacrifices deserve our continued support, and this law will provide them with welcome, valuable financial relief,” State Senator Martha Marx (D-New London), co-chair of the Committee on Veterans and Military Affairs, said. “It’s wonderful to know that our state’s disabled veterans will have this new benefit that will provide long-term aid.”

“As an Army veteran and American Legion Post commander, this is an issue that is very close to my heart,” State Senator Cathy Osten (D-Sprague), co-chair of the Appropriations Committee, said. “I’ve been working for years to get this law passed, and I’m really happy to see the unanimous and bipartisan support it got this year. Only one-half of one percent of Americans serve in the military. We have to remember what a select group of people we are talking about who might receive this benefit. As we approach Memorial Day, and as we bestow accolades and honors on all of those who have died fighting for our country, let’s remember that military service members are injured every day. Some of them will end up being permanently and totally disabled. These service members and their sacrifice for our country need to be remembered and honored, and eliminating their local property taxes is just one good way of doing that.”

The legislation is Public Act 24-46, An Act Establishing a Property Tax Exemption for Veterans Who Have a Service-Connected Permanent and Total Disability Rating. It takes effect October 1, 2024.