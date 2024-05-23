Kalkine Portfolio Insights: Double-Digit Growth in US Dividend Stocks Over Past Year
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kalkine has positioned itself as a prominent figure in the world of stock investing and market research. Kalkine primarily operates online, providing investors with recommendations on which stocks to buy, hold or sell along with stock market insights, analysis, and financial information.
Is Kalkine Research worth your money? These questions pop up in the mind of many, so read on as we bring you up to speed with this research firm.
Let’s look at few key features: -
Establishment & Leadership:
Kalkine is an equities and stock market research firm founded in 2014 with its head office based in Sydney. Kalkine Equities LLC provides general information about companies and their securities. The information contained in the reports, including any recommendations regarding the value of or transactions in any securities, does not take into account any subscribers’ investment objectives, financial situation or needs. On a global scale, Kalkine Group has around 19k paid subscribers, indicating a level of popularity and trust among investors in different jurisdictions.
Investment Philosophy:
Kalkine's investment philosophy centers on identifying well-diversified companies with various investment themes, such as value-investing, growth-investing, momentum-investing, and possibly others.
Decision Making Process:
The decision-making process is based on both qualitative and quantitative factors. The goal is to identify research-driven attractive investment opportunities within the market for varied asset classes including stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and much more.
Performance Reporting:
Kalkine is quite transparent in reporting its yearly performance numbers on the website for respective research products backed by qualified third-party auditors or internal auditors to ensure credibility. The website provides updates on 'Sell' recommendations, enabling the audience to gauge percentage gains or losses incurred in each position.
It's important to note that while the information provided sheds light on Kalkine's claimed position and approach, it's essential for potential users or investors to conduct thorough research, including verifying the accuracy of the claims made and assessing the quality and relevance of the investment recommendations.
Kalkine’s portfolio performance showcases strength in our research offerings!
Kalkine publishes equity research reports as general advice on US-listed and globally listed stocks identified as the key opportunity areas for investors in this complex world of financial markets.
Guided by the core principles of transparency and creditability, Kalkine publishes its yearly portfolio performance versus benchmark index performance as verified by internal auditor. Embark your investment journey with us by signing up for a 7-day free trial! The performance summary for the years 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 can be viewed as below. Typically, nearly 7 out of 10 stocks yielded positive returns during the period 14th April 2023 – 14th April 2024.
Kalkine Portfolio Performance (2022-2023)
* The Kalkine Combined Portfolio yielded 7.02% returns from 14th April 2022 to 13th April 2023, outperforming the benchmark index by 15.48% over the same period.
* The Kalkine Diversified Opportunities Portfolio yielded 9.56% returns from 14th April 2022 to 13th April 2023, outperforming the benchmark index by 17.43% over the same period.
* The Kalkine American Tech Portfolio yielded 6.44% returns from 14th April 2022 to 13th April 2023, outperforming the benchmark index by 15.85% over the same period.
* The Kalkine Dividend Income Report yielded 10.19% returns from 14th September 2022 to 13th April 2023, outperforming the benchmark index by 5.12% over the same period.
Kalkine Portfolio Performance (2023-2024)
* The Kalkine Combined Portfolio yielded 9.26% returns from 14th April 2023 to 12th April 2024, outperforming the benchmark index by 3.50% over the same period.
* The Kalkine Diversified Opportunities Portfolio yielded 5.28% returns from 14th April 2023 to 12th April 2024, underperforming the benchmark index by 0.48% over the same period.
* The Kalkine American Tech Portfolio yielded 13.40% returns from 14th April 2023 to 12th April 2024, outperforming the benchmark index by 0.63% over the same period.
* The Kalkine Dividend Income Report yielded 13.96% returns from 14th April 2023 to 12th April 2024, outperforming the benchmark index by 8.20% over the same period.
* The Kalkine Inflation Report yielded 7.81% returns from 22nd December 2022 to 12th April 2024, outperforming the benchmark index by 2.05% over the same period.
* The Kalkine Earning Hunter Report yielded 7.41% returns from 9th June 2023 to 12th April 2024, outperforming the benchmark index by 1.65% over the same period.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.
Note 1: The performance numbers do not consider any transaction fees or charges levied
Note 2: Hypothetical performance may differ materially from results or returns ultimately achieved.
Note 3: Kalkine returns refer to the average returns of all the stocks covered during the period excluding dividend gains if any
Note 4: Kalkine’s Portfolio is hypothetical, and the performance figures are based on recommendations from Kalkine Reports using stock prices at the date of publication.
Note 5: Where a stock has been recommended multiple times, the average BUY price is taken into consideration.
Below are some of the recent winners and losers from Kalkine’s stock coverages in fundamental analysis reports over the past three months. On average the top four gainers yielded ~60.35% gains while the top three losers have resulted in -19.60% losses over the period.
Top 4 Gainers over the past 3 Months (15-Jan-2024 to 15-Apr-2024)
* BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc (NYSE:BBAI) gained 134.55% based on its average buy price of $1.91 on 15-Feb-2024 versus its sell price of $4.48 on 5-Mar-2024.
* Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) gained 55.63% based on its average buy price of $3.065 on 2-Feb-2024 versus its sell price of $4.77 on 8-Apr-2024.
* Bowlero Corporation (NYSE:BOWL) gained 26.85% based on its average buy price of $11.92 on 17-Jan-2024 versus its sell price of $15.12 on 12-Feb-2024.
* Sunrun Inc. (NYSE:RUN) gained 24.37% based on its average buy price of $9.97 on 14-Mar-2024 versus its sell price of $12.40 on 28-Mar-2024.
Top 3 Losers over the past 3 Months (15-Jan-2024 to 15-Apr-2024)
* Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AMPX) lost 31.06% based on its average buy price of $2.64 on 27-Mar-2024 versus its sell price of $1.82 on 15-Apr-2024.
* ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) lost 21.18% based on its average buy price of $2.03 on 15-Feb-2024 versus its sell price of $1.60 on 15-Apr-2024.
* Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) lost 6.57% based on its average buy price of $158.17 on 14-Mar-2024 versus its sell price of $147.78 on 12-Apr-2024.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.
Source: Kalkine
The Bottom Line -
Historical returns should not be viewed in isolation; they should be considered alongside the associated risks and market conditions. In isolation, past performance does NOT guarantee future results, as various factors such as market changes, macroeconomic variables, or management decisions can lead to markedly different future performance.
Kalkine’s in-house research team is the core engine publishing data-driven tech-enabled reports for subscribers. The company’s disciplined approach, extensive fundamental research, and the technical eye is backed by a team of rich experienced analysts with professional background holding qualified certifications such as Master’s in Business Administration with specialization in Finance and or Chartered Financial Analysts (CFA).
So that is how we can conclude that Kalkine is here to help investors make informed decisions in an efficient manner!
