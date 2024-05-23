Pest Control Market Witness Extraordinary Extension In The Next Five Years

Pest Control Industry Trends

The growth of the pest control market is driven by factors such as urbanization, climate change, globalization, rise in pest populations.

Consumers and businesses have been showing more interest in green and eco-friendly pest control solutions. This trend has led to the development and promotion of botanical.” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the pest control market was valued at $24.6 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $42.5 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

Advances in pest control methods and technologies, such as eco-friendly and targeted treatments, have made pest management more efficient and less harmful to the environment, driving market growth. However, the pest control industry faces significant regulatory challenges due to the potential risks associated with pesticide use. Compliance with these regulations can be complex and costly for pest control companies, leading to administrative burdens and potential legal issues. Conversely, leveraging technology for digital monitoring, data analysis, and remote pest control management offers significant opportunities. Developing smart devices and software applications for pest detection and management can improve efficiency and accuracy.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: Sample Request

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 & 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬

- Forecast Period: 2023–2032

- Base Year: 2022

- Market Size in 2022: $24.6 billion

- Market Size in 2032: $42.5 billion

- CAGR: 5.7%

- No. of Pages in Report: 370

- Segments Covered: Type, Pest Type, Application, and Region

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬

- Increase in urbanization coupled with exponential population growth

- Changes in climatic conditions

- Easy availability of pest control products and services

𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

- Consistent product development and new product launches

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬

- Health hazards related to pest control chemicals

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

The chemical segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in 2032. Advances in chemistry and technology have led to safer and more targeted chemical pest control solutions. However, the mechanical segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2032 due to stringent regulations on chemical pesticide use, driving the adoption of mechanical methods perceived as safer and more environmentally friendly.

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Insects held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global market, and are projected to maintain their dominant share in 2032. The inadvertent transport of insects across borders through international trade and travel has increased the demand for pest control. However, the rodent segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.15% from 2023 to 2032 due to innovations in rodent control technology and Integrated Pest Management (IPM) strategies promoting environmentally sustainable methods.

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Commercial pest control held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in 2032. Strict hygiene and sanitation regulations in commercial settings drive the demand for pest control services. The agriculture segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.21% from 2023 to 2032, as effective pest control measures are crucial for optimizing crop yields and ensuring food security.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

North America held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global market, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2032. The region's popularity for international travel and tourism necessitates effective pest control measures to protect public health and local ecosystems. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.01% from 2023 to 2032, driven by government regulations promoting environmentally friendly pest control practices and concerns about invasive species.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

- ANTICIMEX

- BASF SE

- BAYER AG

- CLEANKILL ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES LTD.

- DODSON PEST CONTROL, INC.

- ECOLAB

- FMC CORPORATION

- JG PEST CONTROL

- ROLLINS, INC.

- SYNGENTA AG

These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their market share and maintain dominance in different regions. The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players, highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves to showcase the competitive scenario.

𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: Purchase Options

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.