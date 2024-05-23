OneMedNet Reports Greater than Five-Fold Expansion of iRWD™ Network and Platform

MINNEAPOLIS, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD) (“OneMedNet” or the “Company”), the leading curator of regulatory-grade Real World Data (“RWD”), inclusive of electronic health records, laboratory results and medical imaging, is pleased to announce a greater than five (5)-fold expansion of its proprietary iRWD™ network and platform.



Through a series of new network partnership agreements, including one recently signed with an undisclosed nation-wide medical records custodian, OneMedNet is now offering its growing base of customers seamless access to an expanded set of RWD across its robust network comprised of:

1,402 healthcare system and provider partner sites;

31.0 million patients; and

121.4 million clinical exams.



The year-to-date increases in partner sites, patients and clinical exams represent growth of 472%, 170% and 122%, respectively, since the end of 2023.

“As demonstrated by this significant expansion of our network, we continue to successfully execute against the key pillars of our growth strategy,” said Aaron Green, OneMedNet’s President and CEO. “Our vision is to harness the full potential of RWD to drive innovation in healthcare. By providing our customers with comprehensive access to valuable, regulatory-grade clinical data across our growing network, we are not just furnishing more numbers — we are delivering the de-identified and hard-to-curate information needed to help foster a new era of medical excellence.”

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet provides innovative solutions that unlock the significant value contained within the Real-World Data (“RWD”) repositories of over 1,400 healthcare system and provider sites that currently comprise its iRWD™ network. OneMedNet’s proprietary iRWD™ platform provides secure, comprehensive management of diverse clinical data types, including electronic health records, laboratory results, and uniquely, medical imaging. Employing its robust iRWD™ platform, the Company securely de-identifies, searches, and curates the clinical data, bringing a wealth of internal and third-party research opportunities to its drug, medical device and imaging/diagnostic AI development customers.

OneMedNet’s platform is designed to meet the clinical requirements necessary across various domains, including but not limited to rare diseases, oncology, and cardiology. The Company is committed to delivering precise and robust research support services that span the entire continuum of care. This commitment is a cornerstone of OneMedNet’s strategy to enhance patient outcomes and help pave the next wave of healthcare innovation. For more information, please visit www.onemednet.com.

