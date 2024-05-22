Northern DV Hub set to improve safety for women

In a major milestone for South Australia, the Northern Domestic Violence Prevention and Recovery Hub will officially open in Adelaide’s north today.

The launch of the Northern Multi-Agency Hub fulfils the Malinauskas Government’s commitment to provide $1 million in funding to establish southern and northern domestic violence and recovery hubs, so that more women have access to vital services, support and information to keep them safe.

The Northern Hub will be led by Women’s Safety Services SA and SA Police, providing an integrated response to domestic violence prevention, early intervention, and recovery.

The Hub’s operations have started in a phased approach. It is currently staffed by Women’s Safety Services and SAPOL officers, with outreach services also being provided by the Legal Services Commission.

Recruitment of two more safety staff members – funded through the Australian Government’s 500 workers initiative – is being finalised and these two new staff members will begin work next month.

In addition, other key community services will be co-located at the hub in the coming months.

Located in the northern suburbs, the Northern Hub is set to primarily provide services to women and families in the Playford, Salisbury, Gawler, Barossa, Light and Mallala regions.

Services available include immediate safety responses, the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme and access to onsite police services for taking reports, statements and intervention order applications and variations.

The hub is accessible to women by referral, with most referrals expected to come through the DV Crisis Line, SAPOL, the DV Disclosure Scheme and Women’s Safety Services SA outreach programs.

For assistance, please contact the South Australian statewide DV Crisis Line 1800 800 098, or 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) or text 0458 737 732.

Quotes

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

Every woman has the right to feel and be safe. Our Government is fiercely committed to addressing perpetrator behaviour and to helping ensure women can live their lives without violence.

Today’s launch of the Northern DV Prevention and Recovery Hub will make a huge difference to the lives of women and children in the northern suburbs and surrounding regions. The establishment of the northern and southern hubs represents a really important step forward with improved capacity to provide early, localised support.

We also know there is still much to be done to tackle the scourge of domestic, family and sexual violence and its drivers.

The Royal Commission into Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence will officially commence in July and will examine gaps in the system and what else can be done. In the lead up to its commencement, we have continued our extensive work in prevention, early intervention, response and recovery and healing – increasing access to support services for brave survivors and passing legislation that helps hold perpetrators to account.

We are utterly determined to help address the prevalence of domestic, family and sexual violence in our community and to shift the gender inequality which underpins it. The opening of the northern hub absolutely helps in these efforts.

Attributable to Dan Cregan

The Northern Hub has been designed to bring agencies and services together to improve safety responses for women and families.

Having SAPOL co-located at this hub means police support is readily available on site to help keep women safe.

Attributable to SA Police Commissioner, Grant Stevens

South Australia Police recognises the importance in the establishment of the Northern Multi-Agency Hub and the role this unique, supportive service will have in improving services to victim-survivors of domestic violence.

The role of police at the Northern Multi-Agency Hub will include facilitation of information sharing to victims and their children; delivery of disclosures under the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme and ‘police station’ services for victims in terms of taking reports, statements and intervention order applications.

Attributable to Women’s Safety Services SA Acting Chief Executive, Jodie Sloan

Collaborative service initiatives have long been known for being at the forefront of best practice for responding to domestic and family violence.

Women’s Safety Services SA is proud to be part of such an important collaborative service initiative that aims to provide a safe place for women and their children to seek information, advice, support and service options to enhance safety and wellbeing.