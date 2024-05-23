"The $DOF Coin is set to debut on the Solana Blockchain, with accessibility for all through a presale after its launch"
A New Era in the Crypto World: Fiat Killer, Death of Fiat ($DOF) Crypto Coin Launches on May 30, 2024GERMANY, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The $DOF Coin is designed to offer investors and the community long-term value, extending beyond the realm of mere memecoins."
*Fairlaunch Presale and Unique Features*
The cryptocurrency sphere is poised for a significant moment: On May 30, 2024, at 17:00 UTC, the $DOF Coin will debut on the Solana Blockchain. This occasion not only ensures a fair presale but also introduces pioneering features set to revolutionize the crypto landscape. The launch will occur on a reputable platform, with further information available in the accompanying article.
What is a Fair Launch?
A fair launch means that the coin is brought to the market without pre-sale or private placements. Everyone has the same chance to buy at the beginning at a fixed price, ensuring a fair and just ecosystem.
$DOF Tokenomics:
- Total Supply: 1 billion coins
- 80% for presale
- 10% for the ecosystem
- 10% for the coin burn
- The liquidity pool is generated virtually during the presale to ensure the tradability and
liquidity of the $DOF Coin.
Highlights of the $DOF Launch:
- Fair Launch Presale: The presale starts with an introductory price of $0.0000000280 per coin. A total of 800 million $DOF coins will be available, equivalent to a soft cap of $12,000.
- Limited Supply: The limited availability of $DOF makes the presale an event. Unsold coins will be burned after the presale.
- Market Entry: After the presale, $DOF will be listed on a well-known decentralized exchange, potentially leading to a higher market price.
Community Rewards for the $DOF Community:
The $DOF community will be rewarded with exclusive NFTs and coin rewards after successful pump events. These rewards are specifically designed for the community, strengthening the bond within the $DOF community.
Planned Events for the Year:
Several planned pump events will be held throughout the year to boost the dynamics of the $DOF project. The first of these events will be named "The Battle against the FIAT Giants Part 1." These events mark important milestones for the $DOF community and symbolize the fight against the traditional fiat money system. These events strengthen the community and spread awareness of $DOF's mission.
Background and Vision:
Originally conceived as a memecoin, the $DOF coin has a profound context. It questions the global fiat money system and offers an alternative to combating inflation and financial devaluation.
Norman's (Founder and Dev ) Vision:
"$DOF opens the door to a future where financial freedom and adventure go hand in hand. Connect with us, fight with us, stay forever. For the cult!"
The owner and developer, Norman, stated: "It will be a hyped and renowned platform, which I will disclose shortly before the actual launch. There are various reasons for this, such as copyright concerns."
