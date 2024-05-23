Health statistics 2023

MACAU, May 23 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that there were 1,980 doctors, 728 Chinese medicine doctors/Chinese herbalists and 2,980 nurses in Macao at the end of 2023, up by 15, 4 and 117 respectively year-on-year, equivalent to 2.9 doctors (same as 2022), 1.1 Chinese medicine doctors/Chinese herbalists (same as 2022) and 4.4 nurses (+0.1) per 1,000 population.

As the Macao Union Hospital started trial operations in December 2023 (no inpatient beds for the time being), the number of hospitals in Macau increased to 5. Moreover, the number of inpatient beds rose by 161 to 1,882, due to the increase of inpatient beds at the Public Health Specialist Building in October 2023. On the other hand, primary health care establishments (such as public health centres, private clinics, etc.) totalled 732, up by 2 year-on-year.

Analysed by type of consultations, hospital outpatient consultations increased by 1.3% year-on-year to 1,957,000. Chinese Medicine had the largest number of consultations (242,000, +8.3%), accounting for 12.4% of the total, followed by Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation (237,000, similar to 2022) and Internal Medicine (225,000, +4.3%). Meanwhile, emergency service recipients totalled 461,000, up by 23.6% year-on-year. As regards primary health care establishments, total number of consultations increased by 20.9% year-on-year to 3,790,000, of which consultations at private clinics (2,917,000, +22.9%) made up 77.0%.

The number of blood donations has been on an upward trend in recent years. In 2023, there were 18,468 blood donations, up by 1.4% year-on-year and 19.6% compared to 2019. Donors aged 25-34 accounted for the largest share (at 31.0%), followed by those aged 35-44 (at 29.7%). In addition, the number of first-time donors increased slightly by 0.2% year-on-year to 3,007.