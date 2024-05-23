UTM students design marketing strategies, empowering Social Enterprise Development

MACAU, May 23 - The Macao University of Tourism (UTM) continues to offer integrated entrepreneurship course, aiming to cultivate an innovative and entrepreneurial mindset with practical skills among students. This academic year, students from the entrepreneurship course in the Tourism Business Management programme developed a comprehensive marketing strategy for the Bosco Green Store, boosting its visibility and visitor numbers.

As the first social enterprise supported by the Bosco Youth Service Network in Macao, the store focuses on selling environmentally friendly cleaning products and serves as a sales outlet for Macao's culturally and creatively inclined youth. Additionally, the initiative seeks to foster employment opportunities for Bosco Youth Service Network members, including those with learning difficulties and autism, thereby aiding their career development.

Led by Dr Fernando Lourenço, the students conducted comprehensive research to understand market segmentation and the specific preferences of potential customers for environmental cleaning products, personal care items, and cultural products. This included an analysis of competitors, which informed their strategies for competitive positioning. Tasked with developing effective business models and marketing strategies for Bosco Green Store, the students also implemented a three-week social media campaign to boost the store's visibility and number of visitors. The store manager, Ms Luana Chan reported an increase in store visits and enhanced engagement on their social media accounts as a result of the project. In the end, all research reports, business models, and marketing materials produced by the students were provided to Bosco Green Store to aid their ongoing development and application.

This project exemplifies UTM’s commitment to providing hands-on learning experiences while supporting local social enterprises. It allows students to grasp the real-world challenges small businesses face and apply theoretical knowledge from their coursework to practical scenarios.