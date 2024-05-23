Macao Creative Pavilion participates in the China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair promoting Macao’s cultural events and film and television industry services

MACAU, May 23 - The 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) is held from 23 to 27 May 2024. The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) of the Macao SAR Government has organised the participation of Macao’s relevant departments and cultural and creative entities in the fair, in which it has set up the “Macao Creative Pavilion”, aiming to promote Macao’s artistic and cultural products, as well as film and television productions, thereby showcasing the cultural connotation and creative achievements of Macao.

IC has been organising the participation of Macao’s cultural and creative sector in the ICIF since 2006. The event is held at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. With an area of approximately 210 square metres, the “Macao Creative Pavilion” is located in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Hall, promoting Macao’s cultural and performing arts events and the development of the film and television industry. During the event, a promotion session will be held in the Pavilion to introduce Macao’s film, television and video technology services to the industries from Mainland China and to provide information on the Subsidy Programme for Cinematographic and Television Filming and the Subsidy Programme for the Promotion and Distribution of Cinematographic and Television Works, fostering the development of the film and television industry.

The opening ceremony of the “Macao Creative Pavilion” was held today (23 May) and was officiated by the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Leong Wai Man; the President of the Administrative Committee of the Cultural Development Fund, Cheong Kin Hong; the Deputy Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the Shenzhen Municipal Government, He Xinhong; the Deputy Executive Director of the Office of the Organizing Committee of the International Cultural Industries Fair and Deputy Director of the Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality, Li Qiangqiang; the Deputy Secretary of the leading members group of the Communist Party, Vice President of the Social Committee, General Manager of Operations and Management Committee of the Shenzhen Press Group, and the Secretary of the Communist Party of the Affiliated Association of the Shenzhen Press Group, Liu Daling; the Deputy General Manager of the Shenzhen International Cultural Industry Fair Co., Ltd, Li Dan. The President of the IC, Leong Wai Man, addressed in her speech that the establishment of the “Macao Creative Pavilion” aimed to introduce Macao’s diverse and wonderful cultural events and to promote Macao’s film and television services, in the hope of attracting more projects from Mainland China to shoot films in Macao in the future, enhancing the cultural promotion of Macao.

The participating exhibitors in the event include: the Cultural Development Fund of the Macao SAR Government, GMF Cultural Science and Technology Centre Limited, Nam Kwong Culture and Creativity Industry Co., Ltd., Common Production Co. Ltd., Just Production, Macau Lotus Satellite TV Media Limited, Qoos Technology Limited, Type F Studio and Mind Blowing Film Culture Co., Ltd.

For more information, please visit the ICIF’s official website at www.cnicif.com.