Gov’t leader urges more efforts to ensure power supply

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has urged greater efforts to ensure power supply for production, business and daily consumption as the dry season approaches.

Electricity demand is forecast to increase by 9 per cent for the full year, but in recent months, demand rose 13-17 per cent in the northern region.

Speaking at the conference on Thursday with Vietnam Electricity (EVN) leaders, PM Chính highlighted that careful preparations must be made for the worst scenario which may happen, especially in June before the 500kV transmission line is completed.

He asked the effort to diversify power supply sources, including import, but the priority must be on mobilising the most of domestic production capacity from the appropriate dispatch of thermoelectricity, hydroelectricity, solar power, wind power and biomass power.

Việt Nam National Coal – Mineral Industries Holding Corporation Limited and Đông Bắc Corporation must ensure coal supply for power generation, the PM requested.

He said that policies should be raised to encourage private investments in transmission with the spirit of harmonising benefits and sharing risks.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade must speed up the development of the direct power purchase agreement mechanism, policies to encourage self-consumption of rooftop solar power and to encourage the development of gas-fired power.

PM Chính also asked EVN to regularly provide updates about the electricity market.

The total electricity output, both domestically produced and imported, was estimated to total 124.2 billion kWh, representing an increase of 12.1 per cent over the same period last year.

In April when scorching heat occurred, consumption rose to a record of 47,670MW (April 27). However, electricity supply was basically ensured.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade said that the electricity supply will be adequate for socio-economic development and daily consumption this year.

But there is a risk of shortages in the northern region in June-August, especially if disadvantageous conditions coincide.

Progress supervision

The Government leader stressed that efforts must be hastened and resources to be raised at the highest level to complete the construction of the 3-circuit transmission line from Quảng Trạch (Quảng Bình) to Phố Nối (Hưng Yên) by June 30 in order to ensure power supply during rush seasons of 2024-25 and following years.

Chính urged EVN to work with contractors to ensure adequate and timely supply of poles and equipment.

EVN can work with experienced companies such as Petrovietnam, Viettel and VNPT for the support on workers and equipment.

With regard to problems related to customs clearance for equipment of the project, EVN works with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Transport for handling.

Supervision on the project’s progress must be conducted on a daily basis so that the line can go operation by June 30, Chính said, urging enhanced determination from every ministry, agency, investor, contractor and worker.

Localities where the transmission line passes through must work with relevant ministries and EVN to speed up site clearance with the spirit of ensuring rights of residents. — VNS