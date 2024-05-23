Vice-chair of the Advisory Committee (ACOM)

​ICES is the world's longest-standing intergovernmental marine science organization. Our mission is to advance and share scientific understanding of marine ecosystems and the services they provide and to use this knowledge to generate state-of-the-art evidence-based advice to meet conservation, management, and sustainability goals. We are a global leader in marine science with 20 Member Countries located around the North Atlantic and a network comprising approximately 6,500 scientists from over 700 marine institutes.



We are committed to better understanding marine ecosystems and securing sustainable benefits for society. Our Strategic Plan defines our direction and priorities in science, data, and advice. To fulfil the plan, we work collaboratively, using our broad international network to generate and share the data, knowledge, and advice that society needs. Our work is accomplished by scientists working together in expert groups, workshops, and committees.

The Advisory Committee (ACOM) is the voice of ICES advice, translating the best available science into advice on the sustainable use, provision of services, and protection of marine ecosystems. ACOM responds to requests for advice from governments and intergovernmental organizations, following ICES principles for ecosystem-based management, providing advice that is understandable, timely, and relevant to society. ACOM is a highly active, collaborative group which produces more than 200 advisory products each year through committee consensus. Membership comprises the Chair, who has general oversight and provides leadership to the development of our advisory approaches; four Vice-chairs overseeing designated areas of advice; and representatives from each of our member countries.



Key activities in this role

As Vice-chair, you will play a pivotal role in fulfilling ICES advisory work, particularly within the ecosystem services and effects portfolio. You will work very closely with the ACOM Chair, the other Vice-chairs, and ICES Secretariat teams to oversee the production of:

Ecosystem, fisheries and aquaculture overviews



Bycatch advice



Conservation and biodiversity advice



Eel advice



Together with the ACOM Chair and three other Vice-chairs, you will contribute to the leadership of ACOM. You will chair or guide meetings such as Advice Drafting Groups, Review Groups, strategic sub-groups, and ACOM web conferences. You will also be involved in the outward promotion and communication of ICES advice, products, and relevant work to advice requesters as well as observers. The role involves some travel to our Annual Science Conference, ACOM meetings, and advice presentations. Finally, you will be expected to contribute to the development of ICES advisory approaches, including the development of integrated advice products and services.

Your insights and contributions will be instrumental in shaping the future direction of ACOM and ICES. Join us in this leadership role, where you can make a tangible difference translating marine science to advice on the sustainable use of our seas and their living marine resources. You will have broad exposure to our network of experts, develop close collaboration with leading experts in the community, and work on the policy–science interface: a particularly fulfilling aspect of the role.





Person specification

To be considered for this appointment, it is expected that you possess the following:

Qualifications, experience, and knowledge

An education from a recognized university in a relevant scientific discipline, followed by at least 10 years of work experience within a marine science discipline

Professional experience that includes assessments of marine ecosystems



Experience with the challenges of converting scientific knowledge into policy advice in a clear and understandable manner

Excellent knowledge of advisory needs for ICES recipients of advice and the policy drivers

Good knowledge of ICES advisory principles and framework and advice production processes. (Previous experience within ICES science and advisory process would be a distinct advantage.)



Experience with building and maintaining strategic relationships with clients, partners, and collaborators

Demonstrable leadership experience in marine science



Outstanding interpersonal skills – you treat others with sensitivity and dignity and tailor your behaviour to the audience



Strong communicator – your spoken and written English are excellent, and you know how to interact with people from diverse national and cultural backgrounds. You can deliver clear and convincing presentations and are also an effective listener.



High integrity – you uphold a high standard of ethics, fairness, and professional conduct.

Resilient – you can adapt in the face of unexpected obstacles and handle pressure effectively and optimistically

Cooperative – you can work flexibly to meet the organization's needs and are willing to travel as needed

Committed to public service – you are motivated to achieve the mission and objectives of ICES and are empathetic to the public interests of our member states

The appointment will be part-time (0.37 FTE) for a period of three years, with a possibility for a three-year extension. The position will be based remotely but will involve regular travel to ICES Headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark, the costs of which are reimbursable by the organization. ICES will pay a monthly honorarium of 36,733 DKK for this post, either directly or to a nominated employer. In accordance with the terms of this honorarium-based position, please note that it is up to the Vice-chair to make contributions to pension and social security funds.

Recruitment procedure

All applications will be reviewed by a recruitment panel with representatives from ACOM leadership, ACOM, and the Advice Department. The Council will provide a final approval of the recruitment panel's recommendation. ​Expected timeline

Vacancy announcement: May 2024

Application deadline: 23:59 (CET) 14 June 2024

Applications review and shortlisting: Mid-June 2024

Online Interviews: 4 July 2024

Start date: January 2025



How to apply

Applications should be submitted via Talent Attract​ no later than 14 June 2024. Click the 'apply now' button and follow the instructions to upload a CV and cover letter. Additional information can be obtained from the ACOM Chair, Colm Lordan, or Head of the Advice Department Lotte Worsøe Clausen. Information about ICES is available at http://www.ices.dk.



