Atlas Investissement statement regarding media reports

Paris, May 23, 2024

Atlas Investissement statement regarding media reports

In light of media reports, Atlas Investissement (“Atlas”) announces that it is exploring a potential all cash tender offer for Millicom securities.  In connection with such preliminary efforts, Atlas is exploring financing options to support an offer price of 24.0 USD per common share, and its SEK equivalent per SDR.

Given the preliminary nature of these efforts, Atlas cannot guarantee that an offer will materialize.



About Atlas Investissement

Atlas Investissement is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NJJ Holding, an investment vehicle indirectly held by Xavier Niel, a recognised entrepreneur and major long-term investor in the telecoms sector across several European and African markets. Xavier Niel has investments in the telecoms sector in nine countries in Europe with nearly 50 million active subscribers combined and more than 10 billion euros of revenues.

Atlas Investissement is independent of iliad Group and iliad Holding.


Atlas Investissement statement regarding media reports

